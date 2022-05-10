When is the Diablo Immortal release date? Diablo Immortal, the upcoming MMO-ARPG from NetEase and Blizzard, is finally set to release soon. Diablo Immortal will bring the Diablo experience to mobile for the first time, which raises a lot of questions. Whether you're a newcomer to the Diablo franchise eager to get your hands on a mobile version, or a Diablo veteran cautious about this shift to mobile, we've got all of the information that you need.

Below, we'll explain everything we know so far about Diablo Immortal, including the release date, platforms, trailers, information on the gameplay, which classes you can choose, and how it fits into the Diablo universe.

On this page:

Diablo Immortal release date for PC and mobile

After a long delay into 2022, the Diablo Immortal release date is finally set for June 2nd 2022. Diablo Immortal will release at the same time on IOS and Android mobile devices, as originally planned, and PC. However, there will be one main difference between these versions.

Diablo Immortal on mobile will be the full experience, while the Diablo Immortal PC edition is classed as an open beta. Blizzard state that the PC version is launching in open beta so that they can continue to "continue to collect player feedback, make changes, and fine-tune Immortal for PC until we feel it delivers a finalized experience for all courageous adventurers."

At this time, PC and mobile are the only confirmed platforms for Diablo Immortal. Microsoft acquired Blizzard, who own the Diablo IP, at the end of 2021, but there are seemingly no plans to work on a console version for Diablo Immortal at this time.

Will Diablo Immortal have crossplay?

Diablo Immortal will feature crossplay between PC and mobile devices, allowing you to team up with friends across platforms. It will also have cross-progression, allowing you to hop between devices yourself. This cross-progression will use your Battle.Net account to save your progress online, so that your characters, gear, and progress are quickly transferred between devices. As we'll explain in the gameplay section, Diablo Immortal will intentionally feature shorter activities and dungeons, in an effort to make it the perfect game to play while travelling on the train or bus. Where better to slay demons, eh?

Diablo Immortal trailers

There are many Diablo Immortal trailers to cover, but the first came at Blizzcon 2018, when Blizzard announced Diablo Immortal during the opening ceremony with this cinematic trailer:

The reaction to this trailer was largely negative, as fans were sceptical about the move to mobile. We also got our first look at gameplay, which showed off the various Diablo Immortal classes, in the following trailer:

Another gameplay trailer followed at Blizzcon trailer 2019, showing various zones that you can explore in Diablo Immortal. It also showed world events, legendary items, and lots more gameplay footage with the various classes:

The latest trailer, linked at the top of this page, revealed the release date and PC launch, as mentioned above.

Diablo Immortal gameplay: how does it differ from mainline Diablo games?

Diablo Immortal is set to bring the Diablo franchise to mobile for the first time, but things will look a little different. Diablo Immortal is an MMO-ARPG, meaning it is an online-only experience that requires an internet connection. This shift towards an MMO means that, alongside the usual action-packed hack-and-slash combat and looting that you might expect from Diablo, you can expect to see other players roaming the world. As you explore zones and Westmarch, the hub zone in Diablo Immortal, you will find dozens of other players completing quests and battling monsters. This makes it easy to quickly jump into a group, as you can simply approach other players and team up.

Despite requiring an internet connection and placing a clear emphasis on teamwork, Diablo Immortal does allow you to play solo. Until you reach max level, which is level 60 at launch, you can complete any activity solo. As you start climbing up the Hell levels, which are Diablo Immortals' difficulty options, you will find that dungeons now require more players. At Hell level 1, dungeons will require 2+ players, which will then increase to 4+ on Hell level 2. There are also 8-player endgame raid encounters, known as the Helliquary, that players can join to face bigger bosses as a group.

Like previous Diablo games, Diablo Immortal will feature multiple zones and dungeons that you can explore. However, these dungeons and the activities around the zones will be a bit shorter than you may expect, with Diablo Immortal being tailored towards mobile users. There's nothing to gate the amount of time that you play at once, meaning you can still play for hours without stopping, but each activity will be shorter than in previous games.

As you kill monsters, you'll earn XP and discover loot, allowing you to grow stronger through levelling and gear progression. You will also earn Gold, which you can only get by playing, and Platinum, which you can also buy. Gold allows you to upgrade and purchase gear at vendors, while Platinum will let you buy gear from other players. So, expect a similar gameplay loop to the Diablo that you love on PC, but with more group activities and a larger emphasis on socialising and playing with others.

Does Diablo Immortal have a battle pass?

Since Diablo Immortal is free to play on PC and mobile, it does have a battle pass. The Diablo Immortal battle pass offers free rewards for all players, along with a premium set of rewards that you can gain access to by purchasing the full pass. You will progress along the battle pass by completing seasonal quests, which will ask you to kill monsters, clear dungeons, and complete other world activities.

Diablo Immortal will also feature microtransactions. Blizzard have stated that this will not impact the core experience, reinforcing that you can play Diablo Immortal as a free to play game without purchasing anything. If you do want to spend money, you can buy Eternal Orbs, a premium currency. You can then use these to buy Specialised Reforge Stones and Crests, as well as more Platinum to buy items from the player market. You can also purchase cosmetics for your character.

Specialized Reforge Stones allow you to reroll specific item properties, but you can get standard Reforge Stones, which will also allow you to tweak different stats and properties, by playing the game. Crests are modifiers that you can use on Elder Rifts, late-game dungeon crawls, that give you guaranteed rewards. This makes it easier to get items such as Runes and Legendary Gems, but you'll still be able to earn those through playing as well.

Diablo Immortal classes

Like previous Diablo games, Diablo Immortal features different classes that players can pick. The Diablo Immortal classes are:

Barbarian

Crusader

Demon Hunter

Monk

Necromancer

Wizard

Each class features a range of abilities and skills that you will unlock as you level up. Players of past Diablo games may recognise many of these classes, but they will function a little differently in Diablo Immortal. In past games, each class had a specific pool that they'd draw from for skills, such as Arcane Power for Wizards. In Diablo Immortal, skills will use a cooldown system instead, similar to many other MMOs.

Another key change for Diablo Immortal is the class change feature, which is set to arrive shortly after launch. According to this blog post, a post-launch update will allow Diablo Immortal players to change their class in Westmarch. This will allow you to keep all of your progress, paragon levels, and gear, while giving you chance to adapt to whatever your current squad needs. There's currently no timeline for when this class change feature will arrive.

If you'd rather craft characters dedicated to set builds, Diablo Immortal will allow you to make up to 5 characters. While this won't allow you to have a set character for all 6 classes listed above, this should give you a large pool of alts to experiment with and try different builds.

Diablo Immortal story: How does Diablo Immortal fit into the Diablo universe?

Diablo Immortal is set between Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction and Diablo 3. The following information explains where Diablo Immortal fits into that timeline, which will contain spoilers for Diablo 2. If you're still enjoying Diablo 2: Resurrected, consider skipping this section.

Diablo Immortal picks up after the events of Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction, which ends with Archangel Tyrael destroying the Worldstone. This event supposedly kills Tyrael, but he returns in Diablo 3 after falling from the heavens. Diablo Immortal will explain what happens in-between, covering how Tyrael regained his power and explaining the events that lead into Diablo 3.

Your character, the hero of the story, will unravel this mystery while also fighting back against Skarn, Herald of Diablo, as they try to collect the shattered Worldstone and bring Diablo back.

That's everything we know so far about Diablo Immortal. This isn't the only Diablo experience in development, as Blizzard are also working on the long-awaited Diablo IV. There have been plenty of trailers, but it's a while off thanks to a recent delay into 2023 at the earliest. Blizzard continue to share news, though, with the team recently saying that they are focusing on "returning to darkness" with the art-style.