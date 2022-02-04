Want to know whether you can switch a weapon's mods around in Dying Light 2? Weapon mods are an important cog in the machine of Dying Light 2's combat. Many weapons have certain mod slots where you can attach mods to give that weapon special crit effects and power attacks, or to increase the weapon's damage, durability, and other important attributes. But once you've installed a mod in a certain slot, you may start to wonder whether that choice is locked in forever, or if you can switch weapon mods at will in Dying Light 2. The answer lies below.

Can you switch weapon mods in Dying Light 2?

Weapon mods are a very important part of the equipment customisation in Dying Light 2, and key to creating some of the best weapons in the game. Sadly, there is no way to replace one weapon mod with another in Dying Light 2. Once you've installed a mod in a certain slot, it is a permanent change. The only aspect you can change repeatedly is the weapon charm, which is purely cosmetic.

This means you have to take extra care when deciding how you want to upgrade your weapons. There are just three types of mod slots - tip, shaft, and grip. Each mod can only be placed in one of these three locations on the weapon, so you must choose between durability or damage with your grip slot, for example; or between a bleed effect and a freeze effect for the shaft, and so on.

The reason for this weapon mod permanence in Dying Light 2 is likely because weapon mods are the only way to repair weapons in Dying Light 2, and the developers clearly wanted to encourage players to continuously switch weapons throughout their playthrough rather than sticking with a single weapon forever - which would have been possible if you could install and replace mods endlessly, replenishing the weapon's durability each time you did so. Still, it's a bit disappointing to hear that you can't switch out weapon mods, particularly if you've made a mistake and installed the wrong mod, as there's no way to undo the mistake. But alas, that's the way it is in Dying Light 2 - for now, at least. Who knows if Techland will update the game later on down the line and add the ability to replace weapon mods? I doubt it, but it's possible.

It may be a little sad that you can't change weapon mods, but weapons aren't all that matter in Dying Light 2. Here you can read up on our guides on how to unlock the Paraglider and Grappling Hook Nightrunner tools to help with traversing the city. You can also upgrade your gear by collecting Military Tech, and upgrade your own attributes by finding all the Dying Light 2 Inhibitors scattered about Villedor.