Looking for the Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree system requirements? With the Shadow Of The Erdtree launch tantalisingly close, now is a perfect time to check that your system meets the requirements to run the DLC as smoothly as possible.

As per our guide to pre-downloading the DLC, the download size of the files is confirmed to be 16.502 GB. To check ahead of time and make sure you're clear to play it without dreaded lag, see the list of system requirements for Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree below.

Shadow Of The Erdtree PC requirements

Here are both the minimum and recommended system requirements for running Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree on PC.

Minimum requirements

Intel Core I5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4 GB.

Version 12. Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Recommended requirements

Intel Core I7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8 GB.

Version 12. Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Thankfully, the minimum requirements of Shadow Of The Erdtree are fairly reasonable and there isn't a huge jump from minimum to recommended specs. In fact, the graphics, memory and processor requirements match that which was recommended for the Elden Ring base game, which originally launched in February 2022.

Additionally, the DLC will be made available for last-gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), so most players should be able to access the new release.

If you would like to play the DLC with higher performance and crispy graphics, you can check out our deals page for the latest hardware bargains covering SSDs, PC cases, graphics cards and more.

Those are the Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree system requirements.