Want to equip more Talismans in Elden Ring? The answer is the Talisman Pouch. These one-of-a-kind items permanently increase your Talisman slots in Elden Ring, allowing you to equip more Talismans at once. And seeing as many of these Talismans proffer quite astonishingly powerful benefits, it's well worth knowing where to get these Talisman Pouches.

In this short guide, we'll explore each of the different Talisman Pouch locations in Elden Ring and how to obtain them so you can equip the maximum number of Talismans at once.

How to equip more Talismans in Elden Ring

To begin with, you can only equip a single Talisman at a time in Elden Ring. To add or change your Talismans, Open your Equipment menu and navigate to the fourth row down, between your armour slots and your quick slots. This row is dedicated to Talismans and you can select your Talisman slots to switch out which Talismans are currently active.

To equip more Talismans, you must find Talisman Pouches. There are 3 Talisman Pouches scattered about Elden Ring, and the moment you pick one up it will permanently unlock an extra Talisman Slot in your Equipment menu.

Certain Talismans with similar effects can't be used together (for instance, Erdtree's Favour and Erdtree's Favour +1), but otherwise you can mix and match any Talisman effects that you like once you've unlocked multiple Talisman Slots.

Below we'll walk you through where you can find each of the three Talisman Pouch locations in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Talisman Pouch locations

The three Talisman Pouches in Elden Ring can be found in the following locations:

In Stormhill (Limgrave) after defeating Margit, The Fell Omen. In the Roundtable Hold by speaking to Enia after restoring 2 Great Runes. In the Erdtree Sanctuary (Leyndell) after defeating Godfrey, First Elden Lord.

Talisman Pouch #1: Margit, The Fell Omen

The first Talisman Pouch is given as loot upon killing Margit, The Fell Omen. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The first Talisman Pouch you'll obtain in Elden Ring is given to you the moment you defeat Margit, The Fell Omen. Margit is located in Limgrave, on the outskirts of Stormveil Castle in Stormhill. He's one of the tougher bosses in the starting region of Limgrave, but with a bit of practice and levelling up he shouldn't pose too much of an issue.

Talisman Pouch #2: Finger Reader Enia

The second Talisman Pouch is received by Enia after activating two Great Runes. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The second Talisman Pouch is obtained at the Roundtable Hold. After restoring at least 2 Great Runes from major bosses, you must return to the Roundtable Hold and speak with Finger Reader Enia next to the Two Fingers. She will give you a Talisman Pouch to help prepare you for the next stage of your quest to become Elden Lord.

If you return to Enia after you've restored more than 2 Great Runes and you find that she doesn't give you a Talisman Pouch, then go to the Twin Maiden Husks' Shop in the Roundtable Hold instead, and you'll be able to purchase it there for 500 Runes.

Talisman Pouch #3: Godfrey, First Elden Lord

The third Talisman Pouch is obtained by defeating the Godfrey apparition in Leyndell. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The final Talisman Pouch in Elden Ring is found in the capital, Leyndell. You must progress through pretty much all of Leyndell in order to reach the Erdtree Sanctuary near the peak of the city. There you'll fight an apparition of Godfrey, First Elden Lord. Kill him, and you'll receive the final Talisman Pouch, bringing your total number of Talisman Slots up to the maximum of four.

That's all you need to know in order to equip more Talismans in Elden Ring by finding the various Talisman Pouches in The Lands Between. To prepare you for the fateful boss fights ahead, why not check out our guides on the best weapons, best armor sets, and best builds in Elden Ring? You can also consult our Elden Ring area order guide and our Elden Ring walkthrough to learn where to go next.