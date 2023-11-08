The first GTA 6 trailer will launch in early December 2023, Rockstar confirm

Update 8th November 2023: Rockstar have confirmed that a GTA 6 trailer will release before 2023 is out. Posting on Xitter, the developer's co-founder Sam Houser wrote that "we are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto."

Original story: Rockstar will make a quick Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement as soon as this week ahead of the first proper GTA 6 trailer in December - the month of Rockstar's 25th anniversary - according to a fresh report.

The report in question comes from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who has a solid track record for insider accounts of goings-on at Rockstar Games. The story is based on word from "people familiar with its plans", who asked not to be identified. Rockstar parent company Take Two Interactive are set to declare their quarterly earnings later today, so this is a good time to make a GTA 6 announcement.

Here's everything known and rumoured about GTA 6 at the time of writing: it's apparently set in a modernised Vice City, the series' equivalent for Miami and the setting for the second mainstay Grand Theft Auto game with a 3D world. According to an earlier Bloomberg report, the map will be expanded after launch. It may feature a male and Latina female protagonist inspired by Bonnie & Clyde.

Hackers published a bunch of WIP GTA 6 gameplay videos last year, much to Rockstar's disappointment. "Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations," the developer wrote at the time.

"We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation."

GTA devotees have been spotting GTA 6 teasers everywhere lately, causing some to speculate that Rockstar are deliberately trolling them with suggestive imagery. Perhaps this'll be the week all their dreams come true, and we can stop writing stories about stuff like the layout of ornamental stars in GTA 5 swimming pools.