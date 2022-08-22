HBO's The Last Of Us TV show gets first official footage

We've known HBO have been making a TV adaptation of everyone's favourite grim zombie apocalypse The Last Of Us for some time now, but aside from a few leaks and still images, we haven't actually seen it in action yet - until now. Late last night, HBO released the first official footage from the show, showing Pedro Pascal's Joel giving some serious lip to Bella Ramsey's Ellie, as well as a very quick peek at Bill, played by Nick Offerman. Slated to arrive sometime on our tellyboxes next year, have a watch of the trailer below.

You'll need to skip to the 1.40 mark to get to The Last Of Us segment, but yep, that sure looks like some grim zombie-ing!

Alas, there's only about 20 seconds of footage in total - the rest is taken up by other HBO shows coming up over the next few months, but judging by various comparison videos that have sprung up in the intervening hours, it looks like it will be following the events of the game (and its plentiful supply of cutscenes) pretty closely. Here's one the folks at the unofficial HBOsTheLastOfUs Twitter account has put together:

tv series vs videogame pic.twitter.com/zEhbIkEThU — The Last of Us HBO - Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) August 22, 2022

The question is, will it arrive before The Last Of Us Part 1 hits PC? The fancy remake of Naughty Dog's PlayStation exclusive is set to arrive on the PlayStation 5 in just over a week's time on September 2nd, but the only thing we know about its confirmed PC release is that it will be arriving "very soon" afterwards. That could be a few months, or it could be a year, we just don't know.

The shortest PlayStation to PC gap we've seen so far has probably been for Death Stranding, which took around nine months to make the jump, but most other PlayStation exclusives have taken the best part of two years to come across. I doubt we'll be waiting that long in this particular case, but Sony's head of PlayStation Studios Herman Hulst have said previously that we shouldn't expect PlayStation games to launch simultaneously on PC. Naturally, we'll keep you posted as soon as we know more here.

In any case, if the game does end up launching around a similar time to the HBO TV show, I think I might just watch it rather than play through the whole thing a second time. I'm not sure I really need to see 4K giraffes running at 60fps, if I'm honest, and the memory of those terrible trolley puzzles still haunt me to this very day. But what do you think, dear readers? Will you be tuning in, or playing the game?