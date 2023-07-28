Homeworld Remastered Collection is currently free to keep on the Epic Games store

Homeworld Remastered Collection, the bundle which contains prettier versions of cult-classic RTS' Homeworld and Homeworld 2, is currently free to keep from the Epic Games Store. We thought it was a corker of a collection when it first released eight years ago, so strategy-heads who like to build space fleets may want to get on this one.

From now until August 3rd, you can add the Homeworld Remastered Collection to your Epic account by heading to its store page. Click "get" and it'll be yours to keep forever.

Both Homeworld and Homeworld 2 are expansive space campaigns where you control fleets in complex, patient encounters. You'll fend off drone swarms, get ambushed, and capture enemies, so you're forever doing something new. And the real kicker is the persistent nature of your fleet, as you'll take them from one mission to the next, making it feel much more of a journey than a dash between separate levels. Of course, both of these games got a lovely lick of paint and some meaningful tweaks with the remasters.

Alec Meer (RPS in peace) thought highly of the remastered collection in his review, saying: "I’m not sure the Homeworld games were first built with the expectation that they’d stand the test of time like this, but because there was so much care, because there’s been nothing quite like them since, and because the remastering has been sensitive, this package comes across as beautifully timeless, and as essential as real-time strategy gets." Can't argue with that.