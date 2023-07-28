If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Homeworld Remastered Collection is currently free to keep on the Epic Games store

A free trip home

A screenshot from Homeworld Remastered Collection showing ships heading towards the Mothership
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on

Homeworld Remastered Collection, the bundle which contains prettier versions of cult-classic RTS' Homeworld and Homeworld 2, is currently free to keep from the Epic Games Store. We thought it was a corker of a collection when it first released eight years ago, so strategy-heads who like to build space fleets may want to get on this one.

From now until August 3rd, you can add the Homeworld Remastered Collection to your Epic account by heading to its store page. Click "get" and it'll be yours to keep forever.

Both Homeworld and Homeworld 2 are expansive space campaigns where you control fleets in complex, patient encounters. You'll fend off drone swarms, get ambushed, and capture enemies, so you're forever doing something new. And the real kicker is the persistent nature of your fleet, as you'll take them from one mission to the next, making it feel much more of a journey than a dash between separate levels. Of course, both of these games got a lovely lick of paint and some meaningful tweaks with the remasters.

Alec Meer (RPS in peace) thought highly of the remastered collection in his review, saying: "I’m not sure the Homeworld games were first built with the expectation that they’d stand the test of time like this, but because there was so much care, because there’s been nothing quite like them since, and because the remastering has been sensitive, this package comes across as beautifully timeless, and as essential as real-time strategy gets." Can't argue with that.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch