Get a free month of RPS Premium (ends TODAY Sept 30th)
Just use the code RPSFreeMonth
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hunt: Showdown's update roadmap includes an engine upgrade in early 2024

New UI, new biome, and weapon inspecting to come

A player holds a revolver and lurks behind tall grass in Hunt: Showdown.
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Hunt: Showdown is one of our favourite multiplayer games. If you love dying in bushes, it might be one of yours, too. Developers Crytek have now outlined their roadmap of coming updates between now and the middle of 2024, and it includes an engine upgrade and new minimum specs.

Crytek are upgrading Hunt to run on CryEngine 5.11, with plans to release it in early 2024. The update will bring a new map (with a new biome) designed to act as a showcase for the engine upgrade's new graphical bells and whistles, which include DirectX 12, FSR 2.1.2, and HDR. The trade-off is that the game's minimum spec will rise to an Intel 7th gen CPU (or equivalent and an Nvidia GTX1650 Super (or equivalent). The current minimum specs on Steam mention an Intel i5-4590 and a GTX 660.

Here's a video outlining Hunt: Showdown's update roadmap.

"After five and a half years of Hunt, we wrestled with the numbers and reviewed the install base," says Hunt general manager David Fifield. "Among active users, these upgrades should impact less than 10% of the community, while greatly enhancing the experience for the other 90 percent."

For console users, this upgrade will spell the end of support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in April 2024, but free upgrades will be available to new console versions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

There are other updates on the way, including a UI overhaul to coincide with the engine upgrade. Before that, there will be gamepad support, changes to progression and base weapon unlocks, a matchmaking refactor, and a gradual rollout of the ability to inspect your weapons in-game.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch