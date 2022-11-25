Black Friday 2022

Our picks for the best Black Friday deals
Live: Black Friday's best PC gaming deals

Join us for rolling updates on the day's best bargains on SSDs, keyboards and more Live
Black Friday: The Actual Day Itself has begun, which means this is perhaps your best chance of picking up the SSD, keyboard, GPU, or monitor you've wanted on the cheap.

While we're gathering up Black Friday's best PC gaming deals, discounts and price changes can come and go quickly. For that reason, we're also running this liveblog. We'll post the best discounts we spot throughout the day - and you should feel free to post your own discount discoveries in the comments.

If you're looking for something specific, check out our roundups of the best Black Friday deals by product:

58% off the best wireless gaming mouse

A photo of the Logitech G Pro Wireless mouse and its USB adapter

The Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse is our pick for the best wireless gaming mouse. It RRPs for £120 and its typical discount would normally knock it down to around £80. Not this Black Friday. The G Pro wireless has its biggest ever discount at Amazon right now, bringing the price down to just £50 in the UK. It's got a good discount in the US too.

UK: See the Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse for £50 (was £120)
US: See the Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse for $88 (was $130)

DDR5 16GB and 32GB discounts

You gotta love anything called "Fury Beast", but RAM is also one of the easiest ways to upgrade your PC and make games run better. If you're in the market for some DDR5 sticks, there are several deals around at the moment, and the Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 16GB are the best we've found during Black Friday so far. If you're in the US, try the TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5, which we've tested and trust, and which is similarly discounted.

UK: Buy Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 16GB (2x8GB) for £73
US: Buy TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5 16GB (2x 8GB) for $90

If you want an even larger chunk of new RAM, you might be interested in the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB, which is discounted a roughly similar amount:

UK: Buy Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) for £154
US: Buy Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) for $145

£20 off the Xbox Wireless controller

xbox wireless controllers in five colours, shown in their xbox series era guises

Here's another item I have personally bought this Black Friday: Microsoft's excellent Xbox wireless controller. It's £20 off in the UK, making it just £35 rather than it's normal £55. If you don't fancy it in boring black, you can also pick it up in either blue, white, red or yellow. (I went with black because I am boring.)

Xbox Wireless Controller - Black for £35 from Amazon (UK)
Xbox Wireless Controller - Black for £35 from Curry's

A gaming laptop with RTX 3070 for less than £1000

Gaming laptops are always expensive and Black Friday discounts don't always make much of a dent on their price. That makes the MS Katana GF66 unusual: not only is it reduced by a substantial £449, it's also a laptop with a high-end GPU - the RTX 3070 - for less than £1000.

The rest of the laptop's specs aren't too shabby either: a fast 512GB SSD, 16GB of DDR4, and an Intel Core i7-11800H. You can get more space and faster memory and new generations of processor - but not without paying a lot more money than this.

Buy the MSI Katana GF66 - £950 from Ebuyer (was £1399)

RPS readers' favourite mouse is 56% off

A while back we asked you: what's your favourite gaming mouse? The answer was the Logitech G502 Hero. We agree it's excellent, and so it's good news that its reduced for Black Friday via Amazon this year by a precise 56% in both the US and UK.

UK: Logitech G502 Hero SE - £35 (was £80)
US: Logitech G502 Hero - $35 (was $80)

Even cheaper microSD deals

A Samsung Evo Select 512GB microSD card.

Although the microSD below is our pick for the best for gaming, there are deeper discounts on some other decent microSDs if you want to go even cheaper. The Samsung EVO Select 512GB is reduced to £38 (from £60) - although it's sadly sold out in the US. The slower SanDisk Ultra A1 microSD is even cheaper at £35 in the UK and $40 in the US, which is a great price if you're not so worried about speed.

The best microSD for Steam Deck (and gaming generally) is cheap

A Samsung Pro Plus microSD card on top of a Steam Deck.

Hello! I'm going to start this liveblog by telling you of something I actually bought myself. RPS's pick for the best microSD card for the Steam Deck is currently going cheap. The Samsung Pro Plus is discounted in its various sizes in both the UK and the US:

UK: Samsung Pro Plus 256GB for £23
UK: Samsung Pro Plus 512GB for £70

US: Samsung Pro Plus 256GB for $27
US: Samsung Pro Plus 512GB for $55

