Live: Black Friday's best PC gaming deals

58% off the best wireless gaming mouse
The Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse is our pick for the best wireless gaming mouse. It RRPs for £120 and its typical discount would normally knock it down to around £80. Not this Black Friday. The G Pro wireless has its biggest ever discount at Amazon right now, bringing the price down to just £50 in the UK. It's got a good discount in the US too.
UK: See the Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse for £50 (was £120)
US: See the Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse for $88 (was $130)
Comments