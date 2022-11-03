Looking for the best Lockwood Mk2 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The Lockwood Mk2 is a powerful and punishing Marksman Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which takes Sniper Rifles' ability to one-shot-kill at most ranges and wraps it up in a much more lightweight package. This makes the Lockwood Mk2 the perfect rifle for chaining together quickscope kills - particularly with the right set of attachments.

It may take you some time to unlock all of the attachments we've listed here, but we promise the reward is well worth it. Below we'll show you how to put together the very best Lockwood Mk2 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, complete with attachment recommendations and explanations, along with our opinions on which perks, equipment, and secondary weapons to use alongside the Lockwood Mk2.

Best Lockwood Mk2 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The aim of the game with our best Lockwood Mk2 loadout is to improve its handling stats as much as possible without sacrificing too much on accuracy and range. This turns it into a lightning fast rifle that you can use to quickscope and kill enemies one after the other with minimal delay or difficulty.

Here's the best Lockwood Mk2 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Barrel : Lockwood Frontiersman

: Lockwood Frontiersman Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Stock : Lockwood Bullseye Stock

: Lockwood Bullseye Stock Lever : Longhorn Lever

: Longhorn Lever Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

The Lockwood Frontiersman is the second-shortest Barrel attachment for the Lockwood Mk2, and we find it offers a nice boost to ADS speed without sacrificing too much. Combined with the VLK LZR 7 MW and the Lockwood Bullseye Stock, you've got an extremely fast-acting rifle already, with an extra boost to aiming stability at the cost of recoil (which you don't care about anyway as you're gonna be quickscoping with the Lockwood Mk2).

The Longhorn Lever is essential for this quickscoping build, because it gives you a notable buff to the gun's fire rate, allowing you to chain together shots even quicker. And while the ironsights aren't awful, we find it best to attach a nice clean Optic like the Cronen Mini Pro (or your preferred choice) to help land those quick shots to end fights before they begin.

Best Lockwood Mk2 loadout secondary weapon

The Lockwood Mk2 is a formidable long-ranged weapon in MW2, so it makes perfect sense to pair it with an equally formidable close-range option to cover all your bases. The Lachmann Sub is one of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2, and can mince enemies at close range while keeping you very mobile at all times. If you'd prefer something that you can use more reliably at mid-range, you can opt for the ultra-accurate FSS Hurricane SMG instead, or uprade to an Assault Rifle such as the M4 or STB 556 if you want to sacrifice some mobility for greater stopping power over distance.

Best Lockwood Mk2 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Besides the obvious choice of Overkill so you can take one of the above weapons into battle alongside your Lockwood Mk2, your options are fairly open when it comes to perks. The combination we've found works best, however, is Double Time, which is perfect for keeping you on the move while you quickscope; Fast Hands, because increasing your reload speed is excellent for a rifle that only holds 5 bullets in each magazine; and finally Quick Fix, for helping you shrug off any damage that enemies manage to pump into you before you kill them with a single shot from your Lockwood Mk2.

Alongside these Perks we'd recommend you pick up a Stun Grenade to help make entering rooms and rounding corners a bit safer; and a Thermite for zoning areas and getting you out of dangerous close-quarters situations.

With that, hopefully you've ended up with an extremely potent and effective Lockwood Mk2 loadout which will help you ascend to the top of the leaderboard with ease. We've plenty more to offer when it comes to MW2, so while you're here, why not check out our Modern Warfare 2 best guns tier list to see where the Lockwood Mk2 ranks? You can also consult our guide on the best Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 to see how the Lockwood Mk2 compares to its closest relatives.

Of course, Marksman Rifles like these perform best in wide open areas, so with that in mind you may want to prepare yourself for the upcoming Warzone 2.0 release.

