Want to learn how to unlock the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2? The FSS Hurricane is easily one of the best submachine guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Thanks to MW2's new gunsmith weapon progression system, however, it's not immediately obvious how to go about unlocking it.

On this page, we'll cover everything you need to know to unlock the FSS Hurricane, including how it works within that confusing weapon platform tree.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

How to unlock the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2

The FSS Hurricane is part of the M4 weapon unlock tree. You'll have access to the M4 from the very start of the game; and, as with each individual gun in MW2, using it will cause your proficiency with that weapon to improve and level up. As you level up, better and more advanced variants of each gun will unlock; and levelling up those guns in turn will grant you access to more and even better weapons.

Here's how to unlock the FSS Hurricane:

Level the M4 up to Level 13. This will unlock the FTAC Recon. Level the FTAC Recon up to Level 16 to unlock the FSS Hurricane.

Alternatively, if you shelled out for the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition, you'll have the entire M4 weapon platform unlocked by default. This includes the FSS Hurricane.

Once you've got your hands on the FSS Hurricane one way or another, be sure to check out our guide to the best Modern Warfare 2 FSS Hurricane loadout fora complete run-down of this weapon's best perks, equipment, and more!

Now that you have everything you need to know about unlocking the FSS Hurricane, why not set your sights even higher and aim to unlock Modern Warfare 2's MP5, which we've crowned our favourite SMG in the game. We've also got comprehensive guides to the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, best Modern Warfare 2 killstreaks, and best Modern Warfare 2 perks to help you plan your ideal loadout.

