If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to unlock the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2

Learn how to get the FSS Hurricane SMG in Modern Warfare 2
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
A soldier aims their submachine gun off camera as they board an oil rig in Modern Warfare 2.

Want to learn how to unlock the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2? The FSS Hurricane is easily one of the best submachine guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Thanks to MW2's new gunsmith weapon progression system, however, it's not immediately obvious how to go about unlocking it.

On this page, we'll cover everything you need to know to unlock the FSS Hurricane, including how it works within that confusing weapon platform tree.

Watch on YouTube
Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

How to unlock the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2

The FSS Hurricane is part of the M4 weapon unlock tree. You'll have access to the M4 from the very start of the game; and, as with each individual gun in MW2, using it will cause your proficiency with that weapon to improve and level up. As you level up, better and more advanced variants of each gun will unlock; and levelling up those guns in turn will grant you access to more and even better weapons.

Here's how to unlock the FSS Hurricane:

  1. Level the M4 up to Level 13. This will unlock the FTAC Recon.
  2. Level the FTAC Recon up to Level 16 to unlock the FSS Hurricane.

Alternatively, if you shelled out for the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition, you'll have the entire M4 weapon platform unlocked by default. This includes the FSS Hurricane.

Once you've got your hands on the FSS Hurricane one way or another, be sure to check out our guide to the best Modern Warfare 2 FSS Hurricane loadout fora complete run-down of this weapon's best perks, equipment, and more!

Now that you have everything you need to know about unlocking the FSS Hurricane, why not set your sights even higher and aim to unlock Modern Warfare 2's MP5, which we've crowned our favourite SMG in the game. We've also got comprehensive guides to the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, best Modern Warfare 2 killstreaks, and best Modern Warfare 2 perks to help you plan your ideal loadout.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims. She is known for being able to work Tomb Raider or Ace Attorney into any conversation, no matter how seemingly unrelated the topic. She also loves horror games and will play them at any opportunity, despite the fact that they make her so panicked she once threw her controller in a self-defence reflex. (The controller survived; Rebecca's dignity did not.)

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More On Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch