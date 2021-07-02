Monster Hunter Stories 2 looks better with friends

The Saturday morning cartoon version of Capcom’s Monster Hunter games, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin, is out July 9. That’s close enough for them to whip up the launch trailer below. As we’re approaching the release date, Capcom just released a look at the game’s coop mode, and have announced that there’s going to be a demo for everyone to try on launch day.

Here’s the launch trailer.

Below is the first look at co-op, which seems like the way to play this to me. I never really felt monster hunting was a solo experience, and I need someone to help with expeditions, exploration, discovering dens, selecting eggs, and hatching new beasts.

As a co-op partner, the battles can begin without you, should you be off exploring or looting while your friend drops into battle. The battles are a lot more regimented than Monster Hunter World, following attack patterns mimicking rock, paper, scissors, as well as a few sections where button bashing will boost your power. I’m looking forward to working up some team attacks together. If only so they can tell me what to do at all times. I'm terrible, but keen!

Post-launch plans are already rather rammed. July 15 will add Palamute from Monster Hunter Rise as a rideable Monstie. August 5 will add Elder Dragon Kulve Taroth as a co-op quest. September brings Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kirin to the game as prey. They even have a plan for October: adding Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian to hunt, and a secret boss for co-op players to battle. If all those words are meaningless, the wiki will help. But just assume you have to hit them to get things.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin will launch on July 9th on Steam. There will be a demo available on the day of launch, should Ed's take on it lead you down a cautious purchasing path.