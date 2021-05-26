Monster Hunter Stories 2 is going to let me do gene science on giant bears

What is better than battles between giant bears? Obviously it's battles between giant bears that I have bred specifically to shoot giant plasma beams out of their giant mouths. Also the bear is my bestie because this is Monster Hunter series spinoff Monster Hunter Stories 2 where mega deadly creatures are also my best pals. Ahead of its launch in July, MonStories 2 has shown off some of its monstie gene splicing and (obviously) I am psyched for bears.

During their digital Monster Hunter event today, Capcom showed off some of the particulars of gene inheritance for your monstie pals. MonStories 2 revolves around turn-based battles between your monsties, so the gene splicing bit is a method of improving their combat ability by bumping up their attributes or gifting them new combat skills.

You can spot a look at the Rite Of Channeling here in today's showcase. They also chat a bit about finding eggs for special monsties with rare genes by diving into monster dens.

Individual monsties come with different genes, each with an element and attack type to consider when choosing which genes another monstie should inherit. There's a puzzle-y element to it all on a 3x3 grid, where lining up genes of the same color or type will increase their power. You can also choose to stack genes on top of each other in a slot instead.

All the gene inheriting business can be used to, as Capcom explain, give fire-breathing attacks to a monstie that doesn't naturally have them. Or—and this is important—make an unstoppable bear with elemental powers inherited from other mega monsters.

"Yeah yeah," I hear the MonHunt pros saying, "Arzuros, we know." The MonHunt series still feels shiny and new here in PC land though, and MonHunt World does not have Arzuros. I will treasure my battle bears. Especially so because I'll get to ride them instead of hunt them.

Also in today's event, Capcom go over a new title update coming to Monster Hunter Rise, for those curious. That one is coming to PC, but not until sometime next year, mind.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin launches on July 9th over on Steam for £50/€60/$60. It's also launching on the Nintendo Switch.

Bears.