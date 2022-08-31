Netflix’s Cyberpunk 2077 anime show Edgerunners streams into your brain from September 13th

The anime series based on CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 starts streaming on Netflix on September 13th, a new trailer has revealed. Jack in, boot up and sit down to watch the not-safe-for-work trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners below. Just tell your boss they’re needed in a meeting or something.

Watch on YouTube Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set in the same Night City as Cyberpunk 2077, but has its own cast.

Looks as violent and titillating as you’d expect from Cyberpunk and the animation team behind Kill La Kill, pretty much. Studio Trigger have brought their signature explosive action to Edgerunners, which follows rookie David as he tries to make a name for himself as an outlaw merc. David the Cyberpunk. He’ll blend in easily then. We already got a glimpse of the merry band of punks David will team up with in a trailer earlier this month.

There’s ten episodes in the first season of Edgerunners, which has been in development since 2018. It’s produced by CD Projekt Red with Rafał Jaki as showrunner and executive producer. Jaki worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077. Kill La Kill and Gurren Lagann’s Hiroyuki Imaishi is directing the show, with character designs by Little Witch Academia’s Yoh Yoshinari. Legendary Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka is dropping the beats.

The show was first announced more than two years ago, so we’ve had plenty of opportunity to absorb the realities of the game in the intervening time. Graham called Cyberpunk 2077 a “beautiful and broken mess” in his review back in December 2020, but it’s been patched numerous times since then. I’m not sure there’s quite as much enthusiasm among the gaming populace for Cyberpunk’s setting as there was when Edgerunners began life, but I’ll reserve my own judgement until the show's out in the wild.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners hits Netflix on September 13th. It can’t do much worse than the live-action Resident Evil, at least.