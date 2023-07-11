If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

One of the best Steam Deck docking stations is up to 30% off for Prime Day

A Steam Deck installed in a docking station, with USB peripherals attached.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
This year’s Amazon Prime Day is turning into quite to opportunity to kit out a Steam Deck. Besides that Samsung Pro Plus microSD deal, I’ve also found one of my favourite combo stands/USB hubs, the Ugreen Docking Station, on sale. Both UK and US denizens can grab one for 21% and 30% off respectively, saving that make it less than half the price of Valve’s official Steam Deck Docking Station.

Despite this, the Ugreen functions more or less identically, with a healthy mix of full-size USB and USB-C ports alongside an HDMI 2.0 output and Ethernet jack. The all-metal build avoids the nasty plastickiness you can get on a lot of cheap peripherals, and what I like about Ugreen’s dock in particular is that the recess where your Steam Deck nestles is wide enough to hold it even when it’s wrapped in a silicone case. Like, say, Dband’s Project Killswitch, or the JSAUX case featured on our main Prime Day Steam Deck accessories guide.

UK deals:

Ugreen Docking Station for Steam Deck - £30 (was £38)

US deals:

Ugreen Docking Station for Steam Deck - $31 (was $45)

Is a docking station strictly necessary for the Steam Deck? Not if you’re only going to be playing native Steam games in handheld mode, but a good USB hub will help you use the Deck’s desktop mode more effectively, how holding the screen up while you navigate with a connected mouse and keyboard. This, in turn, makes it far easier to exploit what the device is really capable of, including installing non-Steam launchers like Battle.net.

Comments
