The best microSD for the Steam Deck is super cheap this Prime Day

If - like me - you quickly ran out of storage space on your Steam Deck by downloading 30 games released around 2007 that you'll never play, you'll be on the lookout for a compatible microSD card so you can comfortably download another 70 without breaking a sweat. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day has your back, offering some pretty tasty discounts on the Samsung Pro Plus in its 256GB and 512GB varieties.

Our James reckons these specific cards are the best fit for Valve's chunky handheld, and I agree. As usual I took his advice and ended up with the 512GB card that has served me well over the last 12 months. Although the 256GB model might be enough if you're planning to stuff it full of games with a smaller footprint (such as the excellent Pizza Tower, Vampire Survivors or many other of the Steam Deck's best games), I'd recommend the 512GB card if you're leaning towards beefier titles.

39 quid is an absolute steal for the best Deck-compatible microSD card on the market. In his testing, James discovered that the Pro Plus was faster at loading games compared to its competitors, and only marginally slower than the Deck's internal SSD to the point where you'd be hard pressed to tell the difference.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and we're rounding up all the best Prime Day deals on PC gaming hardware. You can also follow our Prime Day deals liveblog or check out our dedicated guides to the best Prime Day graphics card deals and best Prime Day Steam Deck accessories deals. Not an Amazon fan? Our annual Anti-Prime Day deals guide is back, filled with rival savings from non-Amazon retailers.