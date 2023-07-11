If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The best microSD for the Steam Deck is super cheap this Prime Day

In both its 256GB and 512GB varieties

A Samsung Pro Plus microSD card being held between a finger and thumb.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
Liam Richardson avatar
Deals by Liam Richardson Video Producer
Published on

If - like me - you quickly ran out of storage space on your Steam Deck by downloading 30 games released around 2007 that you'll never play, you'll be on the lookout for a compatible microSD card so you can comfortably download another 70 without breaking a sweat. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day has your back, offering some pretty tasty discounts on the Samsung Pro Plus in its 256GB and 512GB varieties.

Our James reckons these specific cards are the best fit for Valve's chunky handheld, and I agree. As usual I took his advice and ended up with the 512GB card that has served me well over the last 12 months. Although the 256GB model might be enough if you're planning to stuff it full of games with a smaller footprint (such as the excellent Pizza Tower, Vampire Survivors or many other of the Steam Deck's best games), I'd recommend the 512GB card if you're leaning towards beefier titles.

Samsung Pro Plus 256GB - £20 (was £37)

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - £39 (was £74)

39 quid is an absolute steal for the best Deck-compatible microSD card on the market. In his testing, James discovered that the Pro Plus was faster at loading games compared to its competitors, and only marginally slower than the Deck's internal SSD to the point where you'd be hard pressed to tell the difference.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and we're rounding up all the best Prime Day deals on PC gaming hardware. You can also follow our Prime Day deals liveblog or check out our dedicated guides to the best Prime Day graphics card deals and best Prime Day Steam Deck accessories deals. Not an Amazon fan? Our annual Anti-Prime Day deals guide is back, filled with rival savings from non-Amazon retailers.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Liam Richardson avatar

Liam Richardson

Video Producer

Liam is RPS’s vid bud. When he’s not obsessing over the finer details of digital cities and theme parks, he’s probably getting very excited about a colourful indie game that stars a nice frog. A huge fan of everything PC gaming-related, Liam has a particular fondness for classic 90s shooters and Team Fortress 2.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch