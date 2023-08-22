Across years of updates and new missions, Payday 2 ultimately escalated to such a ridiculous degree that the gang broke into the White House to stole pre-signed Presidential pardons for themselves. It was good ridiculousness. Now Payday 3 is on its way, and the cooperative heisting looks far more down-to-Earth in a new trailer fresh out of Gamescom.

Payday 3 will see the gang return from their hard-earned retirement to rob New York City. Or in this case, New Jersey. They're at Port Jersey to steal quantum processors, sneaking around warehouses and stacks of shipping containers before the heist turns hot. This is hardly the most exciting setting but I suppose Starbreeze need to reset before they can resume escalating. By the end of Payday 3's DLC plans, I hope to be stealing Spacepresidential pardons from the Grey House on the Moon.

Oh, and here's a new live action trailer too:

I had always wished pals would get into Payday. You can treat it like a Left 4 Dead-ish cooperative shooter with a crime theme (and it's a lovely-feeling shooter!), but the real joy is in keeping the cops from being called at all. Dodging patrols, disabling security, finding alternate routes, and controlling skittish civilians is such a thrill when you pull off a clever heist. But without crimefriends, I've always been at the mercy of matchmaking or bots. Maybe this time, eh chums?

Payday 3 is due to launch on the 21st of September via Steam and the Epic Games Store, priced at £35/€40/$40. It's also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Xeriex XS.

I'm just glad to see this coming at all. For a while at the end of the last decade, Starbreeze were in serious financial trouble.

Gamescom 2023 has arrived, and you can find all the latest news and previews from the show floor in our Gamescom 2023 hub.