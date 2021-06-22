If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

1

Planet Zoo's Africa pack added excellent meerkats today

Plus adorable fennec foxes and more
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on

The best part about going to the zoo is seeing the meerkats. Sometimes you get to watch them play and hunt for food, plus both the babies and adults are exceptionally cute - there's always a gran making comments like "ooh I could take one home in my purse". But stop, gran! You can now have your own virtual meerkats in Planet Zoo, because they're included in the Africa Pack which came out today. You can also look after fennec foxes, African penguins, Southern white rhinos and sacred scarab beetles. What a delight.

As well as all those lovely creatures, the Africa Pack adds loads of new African-themed scenery pieces with which to deck out your zoo. In the trailer below you can spot fab meerkat and fennec fox statues (as well as the fab animals themselves), cool water features, and pretty mosaics.

While the Africa Pack is paid DLC, it arrives alongside the 1.6, which is free for everyone who owns Planet Zoo. It comes with Bear Updates to let those beasts do some deep swimming, and it lets you build better habitats for them. There's a new Timed Scenario too, which challenges you to take charge of an animal sanctuary in Central America. Check out the full 1.6 patch notes for more.

In his Planet Zoo review, Nate said it was his "undisputed" game of the year in 2019, because: "It’s a game where you can build your own zoo. And by thunder, it delivers on that promise."

With each update the game receives, I grow more and more curious as to what Nate will get up to with his zoo next. He's already discovered an ostrich as tall as the Statue Of Liberty, and made some rather upsetting high-concept exhibits for his animals.

Planet Zoo's Africa pack is out on Steam right now, priced at £8/$10/€10). The base game is also on Steam, and that'll cost you £35/$45/€45.

The game's new meerkats have made me think of 1) Meerkat Manor, a great old docu-series that followed a family of meerkats going about their lives, and 2) this song from the third Lion King film that I wish I could forget.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch