If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Prime Day cuts the speedy SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD card down to just £85

Perfect for the Steam Deck

Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

As far as Steam Deck-compatible microSD cards go, the SanDisk Ultra line is already one of the best for balancing value with speed. Now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the 1TB model is an even better match for Valve’s handheld PC – though you’ll need to be quick to grab one at just £85.

It’s one of Amazon UK’s Lightning Deals, you see, so that price could climb back up at any minute. Which would be unfortunate, as while there are are many, many other smaller and cheaper capacity options for the Ultra, bigger is usually better for removable storage. A 1TB microSD will more or less double the game-installing capacity of the most expensive Steam Deck, and with this deal, all for a relative pittance.

SanDisk Ultra 1TB - £85 (was £102)

Another benefit of going big with a 1TB card: you wouldn't have to carry multiple smaller ones when taking your Steam Deck (or Asus ROG Ally, come to think of it) out and about with you, where they can easily become lost. For big game libraries, you won't have to spend so much time uninstalling, re-installing and generally shuffling around your games either.

Get moving, then, if you want to take advantage of this big storage/low price deal. It being an official Prime Day offer, you'll need an active Prime membership (or the Prime free trial) to get it.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and we're rounding up all the best Prime Day deals on PC gaming hardware. You can also follow our Prime Day deals liveblog or check out our dedicated guides to the best Prime Day graphics card deals and best Prime Day Steam Deck accessories deals. Not an Amazon fan? Our annual Anti-Prime Day deals guide is back, filled with rival savings from non-Amazon retailers.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Emad Ahmed avatar

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Emad Ahmed is a freelance writer covering games (among other things) and what they say about our world. His desk usually has one stack of unplayed games and another of unread books.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch