Prime Day cuts the speedy SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD card down to just £85

As far as Steam Deck-compatible microSD cards go, the SanDisk Ultra line is already one of the best for balancing value with speed. Now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the 1TB model is an even better match for Valve’s handheld PC – though you’ll need to be quick to grab one at just £85.

It’s one of Amazon UK’s Lightning Deals, you see, so that price could climb back up at any minute. Which would be unfortunate, as while there are are many, many other smaller and cheaper capacity options for the Ultra, bigger is usually better for removable storage. A 1TB microSD will more or less double the game-installing capacity of the most expensive Steam Deck, and with this deal, all for a relative pittance.

Another benefit of going big with a 1TB card: you wouldn't have to carry multiple smaller ones when taking your Steam Deck (or Asus ROG Ally, come to think of it) out and about with you, where they can easily become lost. For big game libraries, you won't have to spend so much time uninstalling, re-installing and generally shuffling around your games either.

Get moving, then, if you want to take advantage of this big storage/low price deal. It being an official Prime Day offer, you'll need an active Prime membership (or the Prime free trial) to get it.

