Save 25% on the comfy, unnervingly long-lasting HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Headset on Prime Day

After the Logitech G432 deal from earlier, let us now consider a more premium option in the Amazon Prime Day sales: namely, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless. It’s 25% off in both the UK and US, and in the former’s case, doesn’t even need the usual Prime membership; it just happens to have dropped its price on the final day of Amazon’s big event.

No complaints here, of course. The Cloud Alpha Wireless might be expensive ordinarily, but it’s a cracking gaming headset, and the one I use everyday to play games/take meetings/record the EWS podcast/listen to electroswing without my neighbours hearing. Besides its warm, rich, full sound, it’s especially comfortable – a common strength of HyperX headsets, I find – and its battery will last for weeks between recharges. Months, even. Still not sure how it does that. But it does.

UK deals:

US deals:

My only gripe is that the microphone isn’t as clear as that of, say, the Corsair HS65 Surround. But I still love the Cloud Alpha Wireless, and not just because I play most public multiplayer games in stony silence anyway. It’s otherwise excellent all round, and these discounts cut no small chunk of change off the outlay.

