Looking for Starfield skill book locations? As you explore in Starfield, you'll find a bunch of skill books. These are magazines and books that will give you a small, permanent stat boost when you pick them up. These boosts can be in stats such as carrying capacity, sneak attack damage, and weapon damage, making them well worth picking up. Some skill books will show up in set locations that are the same for everyone, while others will appear in random locations in one of Starfield's many procedurally-generated landing zones.

In this guide, we'll break down all Starfield skill book locations that we've found so far in set locations. Of course, this doesn't cover where to find every skill book, as we can't pinpoint where they'll randomly spawn in your game, but we'll at least cover enough to get you the Thirst For Knowledge achievement.

How to use Starfield skill books

To use Starfield skill books, simply pick them up and add them to your inventory. This will automatically add the stat boost to your character, so there's no need to hunt around trying to actually read the book or activate it in some way.

Once a skill book has been added to your inventory once, you'll permanently have its respective boost - even if you later drop the book.

Should you sell Starfield skill books?

Yes, you should sell Starfield skill books. As we mentioned above, their bonuses are given automatically when you pick them up. Starfield skill books sell for 100 Credits, so clear them out of your inventory whenever you find a Merchant or a Trade Authority Kiosk.

Starfield skill book locations

Use the list below to jump to the specific skill books that you might be looking for. If you can't find a certain skill book, it's worth reiterating that many spawn randomly across the galaxy in Starfield, so we've focused on those with a set location that we've found so far.

Constellation Guide locations

Constellation Guide 01

When you first arrive at the Lodge in New Atlantis, check on the railing where the Artifacts assembled.

Effect: Permanently reduces fall damage by 5%.

Constellation Guide 04

Jump to the Narion system and fast travel to the Clinic. Dock with the station and board.

Inside, immediately turn left to find Constellation Guide 04 on a table in the reception room.

Effect: Permanently use 15% less O2 while moving when overencumbered.

Cyber Runner's Cipher locations

Cyber Runner's Cipher 02

Land at the main New Atlantis landing site, and then head down the ramp and up the stairs to the left. Follow the path through the city to the left until you reach an elevator, which you can take to reach the Well. There, look for Apex Electronics and turn right once inside to find this skill book on a counter.

Effect: Laser Weapons permanently do 5% more critical damage.

Cyber Runner's Cipher 04

Fast travel to the Neon Core and enter the Volii Hotel. Ask for a room for a day, and then use the elevator to reach the 2nd floor. Exit the elevator to find this skill book on a table to your right.

Effect: Adds a bankable auto attempt for hacking.

Freestar Captain's Log locations

Freestar Captain's Log 03

Land at Alika City and head up the stairs to the left of the Rock. At the top, turn left again and enter the Freestar Collective building to find this skill book.

Effect: Permanently increases carrying capacity by 5kg.

Gunslinger's Guide locations

Gunslinger's Guide 01

In Akila City, head into the tower called the Rock. Climb all the way upstairs, until you eventually reach the highest floor. You'll find the Gunslinger's Guide 01 on a table at the top of the flight of stairs.

Effect: Permanently reload and draw Laredo weapons an additional 5% faster.

Gunslinger's Guide 02

Once again, land at Akila City. For this skill book, head to Sinclair's Books, which is located just before the stairs down to the Stretch. Inside, turn right to find the Gunslinger's Guide 02 on a table.

Effect: Permanently reload and draw Laredo weapons an additional 5% faster.

Gunslinger's Guide 03

Jump to the Valo system and land in Hopetown on the planet Polvo.

Once you land, head to the Rangers building and turn right to find the Gunslinger's Guide 03 on a chair.

Effect: Permanently reload and draw Laredo weapons an additional 5% faster.

Gunslinger's Guide 04

Land at the Neon Core on Volii Alpha. Head to the Freestar Rangers building and enter the Outpost. Head upstairs and grab the Gunslinger's Guide 04 from beside the bed.

Effect: Permanently reload and draw Laredo weapons an additional 5% faster.

Mining Monthly Issue locations

Mining Monthly Issue 07

Land at Cydonia on Mars, in the Sol system, and take the stairs down to the Residential area. There, enter the Deimos Miner Quarters and turn right to find Mining Monthly Issue 07 on a table.

Effect: Permanently increases tool-grip weapon damage by 2%.

Mining Monthly Issue 09

Land at the New Homestead on Titan, in the Sol system, and head inside through the airlock. Continue forward and downstairs to enter into the next area of the Homestead.

From there, head to the "Mine" area and hit the switch to enter the dark tunnels ahead. There, you'll find Mining Monthly Issue 09 to the right of where the tunnel opens up into a larger chamber.

Effect: Permanently increases tool-grip weapon damage by 2%.

Neon Nights locations

Neon Nights 02

Fast travel to the Neon Core once again and head to the Astral Lounge. Once inside, use the VIP elevator to go up to the balcony, and then enter Booth 1 to find Neon Nights 02 on a table.

Effect: Permanently grants the recipe for the chem S.T.E.V.E., which slows down time and increases ranged damage for a limited time.

Neon Nights 03

Fast travel to the Neon Core and head to the Astral Lounge. Once you reach the sign at the entrance, turn right and use the nearby elevator. Go to the CeltCorp and pass through the welcome desk. You'll find Neon Nights 03 on a sofa up ahead.

Effect: Permanently grants the recipe for the chem O2 Shot, which increases oxygen regeneration for a limited time.

Neon Nights 05

Fast travel to the Neon Core and head to the Astral Lounge. Once you reach the sign at the entrance, turn right and use the nearby elevator. Go to the Xenofresh Corporate HQ, and then turn right when you arrive to find Neon Nights 05 on a table.

Effect: Permanently grants the recipe for AddiJack, which removes addiction penalties and grants a bonus to researching.

Nova Galactic Manual locations

Nova Galactic Manual 02

Dock your ship at the Nova Galactic Staryard, which is in orbit near Luna.

Board the ship and proceed through the corridors, through the Control Room and upstairs into the Workrooms that overlook the main hangar. In the second Workroom, you'll find the Nova Galactic Manual 02.

Effect: Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%.

Nova Galactic Manual 03

On a table in the Interstellar Affairs office, on the top floor of the MAST building in New Atlantis.

Effect: Permanently reduces the fuel needed for a grav jump by an additional 1%.

Nova Galactic Manual 10

Jump to the Olympus system and board the Almagest station. There, drop down to the lower floor and then float back up to the mid-level. On the right, you'll see a small room protected by shutter windows, in which you'll find the Nova Galactic Manual 10 floating above a desk.

Effect: Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%.

Peak Performance locations

Peak Performance 01

In the Alpha Centauri system, dock at the Eye and had into the Physical Training facilities room to find this skill book on a crate.

Effect: Permanently increases carrying capacity by 5kg.

Peak Performance 05

Board the Key station in the Kryx system, and enter the Cargo Bay. Then, head through the Reckoner's Core and turn left to find the gym. You'll find Peak Performance 05 on a table within.

Effect: Permanently adds 5% to melee weapon critical damage.

Solomon's Adventures locations

Solomon's Adventures 01

In Akila City, head right past the Rock and continue to the Coe Estate. Inside, turn left and look on the table next to the bed to find this skill book.

Effect: Permanently increases weapon damage at night by 5%.

The New Atlantian locations

The New Atlantian 01

Grav jump to Tau Ceti and land at the Tau Gourmet Production Center on Tau Ceti II. When you land, you'll see one doorway with blood covering the floor nearby. Head through the entrance and turn right to find The New Atlantian 01 on a table.

Effect: Permanently grants the recipe for The Deep food item.

The New Atlantian 03

In New Atlantis, fast travel to the Residential District and enter Pioneer Tower. Head through the bar and onto the outdoor balcony, where you'll find this skill book on a table.

Effect: Permanently grants the recipe for the Astral Sliders food item.

The New Atlantian 05

Land at New Atlantis and head down the ramp, before turning left to enter the main city. Head over to the lift and enter the Well once again. Proceed forward and turn right to find Kay's House, within which you'll find the New Atlantian 05 on a table upstairs.

Effect: Permanently grants the recipe for the Shepherd's Pie food item.

Tracker's Primer locations

Tracker's Primer 03

Jump to Porrima and land on Porrima III, in the Red Mile landmark. Enter through the door and head upstairs to find a messy bedroom with splatters of blood across the furniture. You'll find Tracker's Primer 03 on a table by the window.

Effect: Permanently increases EM weapon damage by 5%.

Tracker's Primer 05

At the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost on Vectera, where Starfield's adventures kick off, face away from the landing pad and turn right. Head into the building up ahead.

Pass through the airlock and then head into the bunks to find Trackers Primer 05 between some bunk beds.

Effect: Permanently increases EM weapon damage by 5%.

UC Defense Manual locations

UC Defense Manual 01

Jump to the Narion system and land at 1-Of-A-Kind Salvage on Niira. There, head through the airlock to get inside and go upstairs in the main hall to find UC Defense Manual 01 on a shelf.

Effect: Slightly increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns.

UC Defense Manual 02

Head to the Wolf system and dock at the Den. Board the station, and follow the corridor to the right to find a small bedroom. You'll find UC Defense Manual 02 on a shelf within.

Effect: Slightly increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns.

UC Defense Manual 03

Head to the Residential area of Cydonia and enter the UC Marine Barracks to find the UC Defense Manual 03 on a table within.

Effect: Slightly increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns.

Vanguard Space Tactics locations

Vanguard Space Tactics 01

Head into the MAST tower in New Atlantis and use the elevator to go down to the Vanguard Pilot Simulator. Turn left when you arrive and grab Vanguard Space Tactics 01 from the table within.

Effect: Ship missiles permanently deal 5% more damage.

Vanguard Space Tactics 05

Jump to the Bessel system and dock at the Sonder station. Once aboard, follow the corridors until you reach a ransacked cantina. There, turn left and enter the nearby lab to find Vanguard Space Tactics 05 on a drawer.

Effect: Ship missiles permanently deal 5% more damage.

Va'Ruun Scripture locations

Va'Ruun Scripture 03

Land in Akila City and head through the city and down to the Stretch. Follow the path opposite Aggie's to find an abandoned shack, within which you'll find Va'Ruun Scripture 03 on the floor amidst the rubble.

Effect: Permanently increases sneak bonus by 1% and melee sneak attack damage by 5%.

That wraps up our Starfield skill book locations guide. If you want to upgrade your character in other ways, take a look at our guide on how to level up fast so that you can check out our best builds in Starfield. You can also upgrade your ship, although you could also just swap it in for one of the best ships in Starfield.