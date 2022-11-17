The chances of playing Modern Warfare 2 ranked multiplayer this year have just got even slimmer

There’s some bad news for anyone who wants to prove themselves on the battlefield now Season 1 of multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has begun, I’m afraid. Treyarch Studios have tweeted to announce that the Call Of Duty League Moshpit playlist mode is delayed due to some recently discovered issues. The Black Ops Cold War devs did say it would only be a “slight delay”, though, and that they’d provide an update on when the mode would be active as soon as they could.

Watch on YouTube Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's battle pass has arrived with the start of Season 1.

The CDL Moshpit playlist was the only competitive option scheduled to hit Modern Warfare 2 ahead of the game’s official ranked mode, which was confirmed for an unspecified launch sometime in 2023 earlier this month. Treyarch have advised players to keep track of Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2 Trello board for any updates on when the Moshpit mode will arrive in the game. At least there’s the free to play Warzone 2 to tide you over, which launched just yesterday.

Regardless of whether there’s competitive multiplayer, Ed had a fun time with the game’s slick shooting for his Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer review. “Aside from a couple of overcomplications,” he said, “the game still excels at delivering an arcadey shootybang that's paced well, with a wealth of modes and weapons to satisfy all types of player.”

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is on Steam and Battle.net for £60/$70/€70. If you’re after some top tips on the best guns in Modern Warfare 2 then check out Hayden’s updated tier list.