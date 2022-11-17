How do you get Battle Tokens in Warzone 2? Warzone 2 turned a lot of heads with its unusual new Battle Pass system, which allows you to earn rewards in non-linear ways by following different paths through a tactical map. To unlock each reward, however, you'll need to earn Battle Tokens.

There are a few different ways to get your hands on Battle Tokens in Warzone 2, and we'll go over each of those options below. We'll also explain how you can use those Battle Tokens to redeem rewards from the Battle Pass screen.

How to get Battle Tokens in Warzone 2

Each reward in the Battle Pass costs 1 Battle Token, so to unlock everything you'll need to earn a whopping 100 Battle Tokens. There are four ways to earn Battle Tokens in Warzone 2:

Purchase Battle Tokens (only available for owners of the Battle Pass)

Purchase the Battle Pass Bundle for 20 free Battle Tokens

Purchase the Vault Edition for 50 free Battle Tokens

Earn Battle Tokens with XP by playing matches

Those who are willing to spend real money will find it easy to get lots of Battle Tokens. After purchasing the Battle Pass for 1,100 COD Points, you can buy individual Battle Tokens for 150 COD Points each. The Battle Pass Bundle and Vault Edition also provide you with a number of free Battle Tokens on purchase.

Otherwise, your only option is to earn Battle Tokens one at a time by gaining XP from matches. You can play any mode you like to earn Battle Token XP, whether it's Warzone 2's Battle Royale mode or DMZ mode, or even regular matches from this year's premium Call Of Duty title.

How to get Battle Token XP faster in Warzone 2

If you do have access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, we recommend you play fast-paced game modes such as Free-For-All, Team Deathmatch, and Kill Confirmed, as these are the modes that will earn you Battle Tokens with the highest efficiency.

Otherwise, getting good placements and kills in Warzone's Battle Royale mode will earn you a lot of XP at a time, as will completing various missions and extracting with lots of valuable loot in the DMZ mode.

You can also earn and activate Double Battle Pass XP Tokens, which will double the rate at which you earn XP towards your next Battle Tokens. If you played the original Warzone 1 with your current account then you should find that you already have one Double Battle Pass XP Token in your possession, but there will no doubt be more ways to earn Double Battle Pass XP Tokens as time goes on.

One thing to bear in mind is that any unused Battle Tokens will be automatically spent at the end of each season. They won't carry over to the next season's Battle Pass. So make sure to use all the Battle Tokens in your possession before the season ends, or you'll lose them forever!

That wraps up this primer on how to earn Battle Tokens quickly in Warzone 2, whether you're willing to spend real money or not. If you're going down the XP route, then you should give yourself an easier time of earning experience with our Warzone 2 best guns tier list. You can also check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide to find out for yourself which guns are the most effective killing machines in the game right now.

