Wondering how the new Warzone 2 Battle Pass works? I don't think people were expecting quite so many changes to Warzone 2 from its predecessor that didn't revolve around guns and gameplay. As well as the new DMZ mode and a whole new loadout drop system, Infinity Ward have given us a new type of Battle Pass with Warzone 2. And it's a map.

The Battle Pass map is broken into multiple sectors, with each sector containing five different rewards for earning experience and levelling up. It's certainly a more complex system than most Battle Passes in games, but fear not! We'll explain everything you need to understand about the new Warzone 2.0 Battle Pass below.

How does the new Warzone 2 Battle Pass map work?

The Battle Pass in Warzone is not a straight track like most Battle Passes. Instead it's shaped like a map, like so:

The map is divided into 22 sectors, and each sector contains 5 rewards. You start with just the bottom-left sector unlocked, and must work your way across the map by unlocking and completing various sectors. Because of the way the map is laid out, you can take different pathways towards the sectors and rewards that you want to prioritise.

As you play matches in Warzone 2, you'll earn experience towards your next Battle Token. Battle Tokens are the currency used to unlock rewards in the Battle Pass map. Each reward costs 1 Battle Token. To learn more, check out our guide on how to earn Battle Tokens in Warzone 2.

From the Battle Pass map, click on a specific sector to view the 5 potential rewards of that sector on the left-hand side of the screen. They might be XP tokens, cosmetics, or new weapon blueprints. The four lower rewards must be earned before the larger reward at the top, known as the High Value Target (HVT), can be earned. If you unlock all 5 rewards, that sector is marked as complete on the map, and you'll be able to proceed to any of the adjacent sectors.

Free vs Premium rewards explained

One of the rewards in each sector is marked as "Free". This means that you can use it even if you haven't bought the Battle Pass. If you don't own the Battle Pass, then you can still exchange Battle Tokens for the premium rewards in order to progress through the map, but you won't be able to actually use those rewards. Only the free reward in each sector is available to those who haven't bought the Battle Pass.

Can you get weapons in the Warzone 2 Battle Pass?

Yes, you can get weapons as rewards in Warzone 2's Battle Pass. Most are weapon blueprints - premade versions of weapons with their own sets of attachments.

However, there are 2 weapons which you can only get access to in the Gunsmith via the Battle Pass: the BAS-P SMG, and the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle. The sectors of the Battle Pass map where these two guns can be found (A6 and A7) are each marked with a yellow blinking dot.

How to access Sector A0

Sector A0 is detached from the rest of the Battle Pass map because it is exclusive to players who purchase the Battle Pass with real money. The 5 rewards in that sector, therefore, cannot be earned by players who don't own the Battle Pass.

These rewards are:

Chronophobia (Gun Screen)

Articulate Response (.50 GS Handgun Blueprint)

Myth Maker (Vel 46 SMG Blueprint)

10% Battle Pass XP Boost

Zeus (Operator)

What is the Victory Sector?

The Victory Sector is unlocked once you complete every other sector on the Battle Pass map. Because it is detached from the rest of the map, it doesn't matter which route you take through the map to get there.

Inside the Victory Sector you'll get the following 5 rewards:

100 COD Points

100 COD Points

100 COD Points

Mortal's Bane (M4 Assault Rifle Blueprint)

Olympus King (Zeus Operator Skin)

Can you earn enough COD Points in the Battle Pass to buy the new Season's Battle Pass for free?

The basic Battle Pass purchase in Warzone 2 costs 1,100 COD Points, and by completing the entire Battle Pass map (including the Victory Sector) you can earn 1,400 COD Points for free.

This means that if you max out the Battle Pass in each season, you'll have enough COD Points to purchase the next Season's Battle Pass for free, and then some left over afterwards.

The idea behind this is the same as with many Battle Passes across different games: if you play the game consistently, then you'll only ever need to purchase the Battle Pass with real money once, at the very beginning. After that, you can earn subsequent Battle Passes for free using the in-game currency you accrue over the course of completing the previous Season's Battle Pass.

That's just about everything you need to know regarding Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0's new Battle Pass map system. If you want to kit yourself out in the ideal weaponry to make earning that Battle Pass experience a breeze, look no further than our Warzone 2 best guns tier list. You can also check out our dedicated guides on each weapon class, and learn about which is the best SMG, best Sniper Rifle, and best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 right now.

