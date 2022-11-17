Want to learn how to unlock the M13B in Warzone 2? The M13B Assault Rifle is proving the most elusive of the new weapons introduced in Warzone 2 at launch. Even Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have to follow a very specific path if they want to unlock this weapon without parting with extra real-world cash for it.

Read on for instructions on exactly what you need to do in order to unlock the M13B in Warzone 2.

Watch on YouTube Check out the trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to unlock the M13B in Warzone 2

There are actually a couple of ways to get your hands on the M13B in Warzone 2, but since one of them involves paying for it in the in-game store, this guide will focus on the in-game unlock method.

While most new weapons in Warzone 2 are unlocked via the battle pass, the M13B is conspicuously not included in the BP's offerings. Instead, you need to complete a match in DMZ mode and defeat an AI-controlled boss (The Chemist). He then drops the M13B for you to collect and add to your loadout.

Note that only the player who exfils with the M13B will get to add it to their arsenal in future matches, so it'll require some co-operation with your teammates and a few visits to the DMZ if you all want to get one.

What's more, there's no way for MW2 players to get the M13B without engaging with Warzone 2 in some way, which is less welcome news for those who wanted to stick with this year's premium COD title.

Nevertheless, once you have the M13B, be sure to check out our guide to the best M13B loadout to ensure you're making the most of your hard-won prize.

Now that you know what it's going to take to unlock the M13B, check out our list of the best guns in Warzone 2 to see how it measures up against the current meta. We also have a guide to the best loadouts in Warzone 2 to help make your set-up as effective as possible.

