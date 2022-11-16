Looking for the best M13B loadout in Warzone 2? Coinciding with the release of Warzone 2, four new weapons were added to this year's Call Of Duty. One of these weapons is quite a familiar one: the M13B (or M13), a veteran COD gun characterised by its whopping rate of fire.

In this guide we'll walk you through the five attachments you need to perfect the M13 and turn it into a very effective close-to-mid-range Assault Rifle. We'll also explore your options when it comes to the ideal secondary weapon to use alongside it, so you can put together the very best M13B loadout in Warzone 2.

Best M13B loadout in Warzone 2

The M13B enjoys a best-in-class fire rate and decent handling speeds, but one area where it falls down slightly is its recoil, and effectiveness over longer ranges. That's why we've focused primarily on these two areas with our best M13B loadout - albeit without sacrificing too much mobility along the way.

Here's the best M13B loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle : Harbinger D20

: Harbinger D20 Barrel : 14" Bruen Echelon

: 14" Bruen Echelon Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Magazine : 45 Round Mag

: 45 Round Mag Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

The aim here is to make the recoil as controllable as possible for the M13B, so we've immediately added a load of weight to the rifle with the combination of Harbinger D20 Muzzle and the 14" Bruen Echelon Barrel. These attachments together work wonders for the M13B, increasing its effective range and bullet velocity while also silencing the weapon and dramatically stabilising the somewhat bouncy recoil of the default gun.

Because the M13B's defining feature is its high fire rate, your magazine will empty quite a bit faster than with most other Assault Rifles. Adding the extended 45 Round Mag will help to solve this issue, giving you more shots with which to score a kill on an enemy before having to reload.

We've substantially increased the weight of the M13B now, so to balance out the power with some added mobility, we've attached the VLK LZR 7MW to the top of the gun, boosting its ADS speed and sprint-to-fire time. The laser is visible only while aiming down sights, so it isn't that big a drawback overall.

Finally, because the M13B ironsights leave a little to be desired, we've added the fan-favourite Cronen Mini Pro sight with our final attachment slot. These sights are very clean and provided an unobstructed view that's perfect for close-to-mid-range fighting; but feel free to swap it out for any of your favourite Warzone 2 Optics.

Best M13B loadout secondary weapon

Even with the extended range of our M13B loadout, we wouldn't advise trying to use this rifle at very long ranges. It's far better to match your M13B with a more accurate and longer-ranged rifle instead. We'd highly recommend the Victus XMR if you want to go all out sniping, as it's the highest-damage and best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 right now.

If you want a slightly faster-firing and more forgiving long-range option, try the Signal 50, which is nearly as powerful as the Victus XMR but allows for far faster follow-up shots. Or you could move into Marksman Rifle territory and opt for the nippier SP-R 208.

The M13B may not be top of the meta right now, but with the above attachments you can certainly improve upon the base gun and score some easy kills when you next drop into Al Mazrah. For a true look at the current meta, check out our Warzone 2 best guns tier list. You can also compare the M13B to its rival weapons with our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide, or our primer on which is the best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 so far.

