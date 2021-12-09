Looking for the best M1 Garand loadout in Warzone Pacific? The M1 Garand delivers the most satisfying ding when you reload, and you're bound to hear it plenty as you churn out shots with this remarkable Marksman Rifle. While it doesn’t quite reach the heights of the SVT-40, the M1 Garand is sure to crack plenty of armor plates and send your enemies running for cover.

In this guide, we’ll cover how to make the best M1 Garand loadout in Warzone Pacific, so that you can dominate in Caldera and earn lots of wins in Vanguard Royale.

Best M1 Garand Warzone loadout

This M1 Garand loadout prioritises accuracy and control to provide endless headshots across Caldera. Since Marksman Rifles are semi-automatic and fire much faster than Snipers, you should find it easier to hit your enemy as you can simply cover them with bullets from a distance. If you find Snipers a bit clunky and want something snappier, this M1 Garand loadout is the way to go.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Cooper 25” Custom

: Cooper 25” Custom Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Optic : M19 4.0X Flip

: M19 4.0X Flip Magazine : .30-06 16 Round Drums

: .30-06 16 Round Drums Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Rubber Grip

: Rubber Grip Stock : Cooper Adjustable

: Cooper Adjustable Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

Silencers are key to your survival in Caldera, especially when using a long-range weapon. We recommend using the MX Silencer, as it lets you hide your shots while also improving accuracy. You can increase your accuracy and recoil control further by using the Cooper 25” Custom barrel, M1941 Hand Stop, Cooper Adjustable stock and Rubber Grip. The M19 4.0X Flip scope also improves recoil control and offers short-range and long-range optics that you can switch between as needed.

With the above attachments, your M1 Garand should now be much more accurate and easier to control, so you can crack armor and pop skulls with ease. You can slightly extend the critical damage area to make it a bit easier to get that extra headshot damage by using the Vital proficiency. Pair this with Lengthened ammunition to send high-powered shots flying through the air at rapid speed towards your enemies, ensuring you always land the first hit.

The last thing you want is to get caught in the middle of a reload or, even worse, without any ammo at all. Use the .30-06 16 Round Drums to increase your ammo capacity and equip the Fully Loaded kit to ensure you always have max ammo when you pick up your M1 Garand loadout.

Secondary Weapon

The M1 Garand is a formidable long-range weapon, but you’ll want something a bit faster while running around Caldera and engaging nearby enemies. There are lots of strong SMGs in Warzone Pacific, such as the MP40 and M1928, but we recommend trying an Assault Rifle like the NZ-41 or STG44. These offer versatility and power, making them ideal in short-medium range engagements. If an enemy gets too far away, simply switch to your M1 Garand and crack some skulls with pinpoint accuracy.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best M1 Garand loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you want to stay on top of the meta and always have the best class setup, keep an eye on our lists of the best guns and best loadouts in Warzone Pacific. While waiting to drop into another match, take a look at our Caldera guide to learn everything you need to know about the new Warzone map.