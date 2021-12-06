Want to know when the Last Hours Of Verdansk event starts? After months of teasing and endless theories, a brand new Warzone map is almost here. The new Caldera map launches on Wednesday 8th December, alongside a rebrand for the battle royale as it changes to Warzone Pacific Season 1 and integrates all the new Vanguard guns, operators, and perks. The new map is sure to have everyone excited, but this also brings some sad news. After countless memories spread across almost two years, Verdansk is saying goodbye. Pour one out for Verdansk everyone, because it's finally getting destroyed.

This guide will explain everything you need to know about the Last Hours Of Verdansk event, including when it starts in your time zone and how to get involved in the grand finale.

When does the Last Hours Of Verdansk event start?

According to the public Warzone Trello board, the Last Hours Of Verdansk event will start at 10AM PST on Monday 6th December, that's

US West Coast: 10AM PST (December 6th)

US East Coast: 1PM EST (December 6th)

UK: 6PM GMT (December 6th)

This is sure to be a popular event, so you might need to wait in queues to witness the end of Verdansk. This also happened when Warzone introduced Verdansk 84 earlier this year. The Last Hours of Verdansk event will run for about 11 hours.

How to take part in the Last Hours Of Verdansk

We expect the Last Hours Of Verdansk to have its own playlist, as this is usually the case for Warzone events. As mentioned above, you may have to wait in queues to access the playlist, as the whole of Warzone will be eager to see the end of Verdansk.

The Last Hours of Verdansk playlist will place you directly into a special mode that will let you witness the end of Verdansk without needing to worry about getting slaughtered by your opponents.

When the event ends, we should expect Warzone to resume normal business until the following times, at which point server maintenance will begin:

US West Coast: 9PM PST (December 7th)

US East Coast: 12AM EST (December 8th)

UK: 5AM GMT (December 8th)

Servers will remain offline for 12 hours, after which they will come back online. Vanguard players will then get 24 hours early access to the new Caldera map, while other Warzone players who don't own Vanguard can play Rebirth. Caldera will then open for all Warzone players on December 9th.

Warzone Last Hours Of Verdansk: What to expect?

Even now, The Last Hours Of Verdansk event seems to be a closely guarded secret. We've had very little information from the Warzone team, other than a short tagline: "Bombs away – see what happens to Verdansk before Warzone goes dark to prepare for Caldera and Season One."

"Bombs Away" definitely seems to hint at the destruction of Verdansk, which we saw previously in the infamous nuke event earlier this year (before things got all timey wimey and we jumped back to the '80s). Of course, we should also see some story clips that direct us to the Caldera map, which is the new Warzone map where Vanguard Pacific Season 1 will kick off.

That's everything you need to know about the Last Hours of Verdansk event in Warzone. If you want to enjoy your last few matches on Verdansk in style, make sure to check out our list of the best Warzone loadouts so that you can get some final wins on Verdansk. These loadouts use some of the best Assault Rifles and best SMGs in Warzone to help you get loads of easy kills. What more could you want as we look ahead towards the new Caldera map together? Now, get out there and enjoy your last few wins on Verdansk.