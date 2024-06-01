Wolcen: Lords Of Mayhem won't receive new updates and its multiplayer will switch off in September

It feels as if every action-RPG can be described in terms of its relationship to genre daddy Diablo. Wolcen:Lords Of Mayhem, for example, launched a few months after Diablo 4 was announced and helped to satiate some early click cravings. Briefly.

Early positive sentiment was quickly scuppered by bugs, slow updates and more. Now its developers say that they're ending support for the game, and multiplayer functionality will be switched off this September.

"Thank you for your unwavering support and dedication. We are fully aware of the challenges that have emerged from the early technical decisions made regarding the game's architecture, challenges that are insurmountable without a complete technology overhaul," says the announcement regarding the future of the game.

"We have diligently updated Wolcen, enhancing every facet of the game from introducing new chapters and items to improving UI, animations, and the meticulous balancing of skills, items, and gameplay, alongside technical enhancements. Despite these efforts and the team's dedication behind our patches, we've encountered foundational hurdles that prevent further improvements under the existing framework.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce a significant change: Starting September 3, 2024, Wolcen will no longer support multiplayer functionality. Additionally, we will cease further development and support for the game."

Wolcen Studio say ending development will allow them to "focus on new projects", where they can apply the lessons they learned from working on Wolcen. Wolcen: Lords Of Mayhem will remain playable in singleplayer and its price will be permanently reduced to reflect the loss of functionality.