Wuthering Waves: How to use Voucher of Reciprocal Tides

Wondering how to use the Voucher of Reciprocal Tides in Wuthering Waves? Kuro Games' new entry in the gacha space, Wuthering Waves, got off to a rocky start with a launch plagued by connectivity and technical issues. Thankfully, most of these problems have since been sorted, and to thank everyone who's chosen to stick with the game, Kuro Games has handed out the Voucher of Reciprocal Tides, which lets you instantly pull a free 5-Star Resonator. Not a bad thank you gift!

If you've just booted up Wuthering Waves or missed the kerfuffle at launch, this guide is for you. We'll explain how to get and use the Voucher of Reciprocal Tides to ensure that your Resonator collection starts off strong.

How to use the Voucher of Reciprocal Tides in Wuthering Waves

To obtain the Voucher of Reciprocal Tides, log on to Wuthering Waves before 11:59 (UTC+8) on May 22, 2025, which at the time of writing this guide is about a year from now. You'll then need to complete the main quest, "First Resonance," to unlock the Convene (this is Wuthering Waves' in-game term for Banners) menu. Once that's done, check your in-game Mail. You should see a message entitled "[Rewards] A Special Thanks from Wuthering Waves Dev Team". Attached to this message is your voucher.

Thanks for the free 5-Star, Kuro Games! Much appreciated. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Next, open the Convene Menu and select the Beginner's Choice Convene. Click the Convene x1 button near the bottom of the banner, choose which 5-Star Resonator you want and confirm your selection. Click the Convene x1 button again to pull that 5-Star Resonator for free. There's no tricks or gacha randomisation - this is your choice!

At the moment, the 5-Star Resonators available in the Beginner's Choice Convene are as follows:

Calcharo

Encore

Jianxin

Lingyang

Verina

For advice on who to pick, check out our list of all Resonators in Wuthering Waves and our guide to the best Resonators in the game. We'd suggest Calcharo or Verina out of these available options, depending on whether you prefer offence or defence. Calcharo boasts great Electro DPS and Verina is one of the strongest support Resonators who can easily become a cornerstone of your three-person team. The choice ultimately is yours, but just be sure to take advantage of this great chance to pull a 5-Star character - if you combine this with our advice on how to navigate Wuthering Waves' Banners, you can have three 5-Stars in just your first few hours of playing.

That's all you need to know to use the Voucher of Reciprocal Tides and start obtaining rare Resonators. For more on Wuthering Waves, check out our guides on all Echoes in the game and our Echo tier list. You may also want to read up on Wuthering Waves' Pity system, which will ensure that you'll end up with a decent supply of 5-Star Resonators the more Banner pulls you make.