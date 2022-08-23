If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Yep, Dead Island 2 is shambling onto PC in February 2023

First look at gameplay from the zombie-slaying sequel that couldn't die
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Dead Island 2 is an upcoming first-person action horror sequel to the 2011 original.

Dead Island 2 will launch on February 3rd 2023, today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live event has revealed, confirming the details from last week's big Amazon leak. By that point, it’ll have been almost nine years since the zombie-bashing game was first announced at E3 2014. Gaze in astonishment at the existence of a new trailer below.

Watch on YouTube
Dead Island 2 is a first-person zombie apocalypse action game releasing in February 2023.

Tonight’s double-whammy of new trailers began with plenty of the ever classy brutal melee thwacking nonsense that the first game was known for, which I can't bring you here due to YouTube's age-restrictions. Along with the standard trailer introducing the idea of an undead-ridden Los Angeles, Deep Silver also showed some gameplay.

Dead Island 2 gameplay! What a time to be alive, or otherwise living. It might just be the fact we're in 2022 now but there’s a very Dying Light feel to proceedings, although that long-lost Dead Island campery seemingly intact. You'll also be able to chat with residents of a collapsing LA between zombie-destroying missions.

Deep Silver Dambusters Studio are the devs who’ve resurrected the once-deceased, shambling corpse of Dead Island 2. Spec Ops: The Line’s Yager were originally going to be handling the game, but they were dropped just a year after it was announced.

Dead Island 2 is coming for your brains on February 3rd, 2023. That’s not something I ever thought I’d type, frankly. I enjoyed the first one back in the day, so I’m watching how this develops with interest.

For more Gamescom coverage, be sure to check out our Gamescom 2022 hub for all the latest news, impressions from the show floor and more.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch