Yep, Dead Island 2 is shambling onto PC in February 2023

Dead Island 2 will launch on February 3rd 2023, today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live event has revealed, confirming the details from last week's big Amazon leak. By that point, it’ll have been almost nine years since the zombie-bashing game was first announced at E3 2014. Gaze in astonishment at the existence of a new trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Dead Island 2 is a first-person zombie apocalypse action game releasing in February 2023.

Tonight’s double-whammy of new trailers began with plenty of the ever classy brutal melee thwacking nonsense that the first game was known for, which I can't bring you here due to YouTube's age-restrictions. Along with the standard trailer introducing the idea of an undead-ridden Los Angeles, Deep Silver also showed some gameplay.

Dead Island 2 gameplay! What a time to be alive, or otherwise living. It might just be the fact we're in 2022 now but there’s a very Dying Light feel to proceedings, although that long-lost Dead Island campery seemingly intact. You'll also be able to chat with residents of a collapsing LA between zombie-destroying missions.

Deep Silver Dambusters Studio are the devs who’ve resurrected the once-deceased, shambling corpse of Dead Island 2. Spec Ops: The Line’s Yager were originally going to be handling the game, but they were dropped just a year after it was announced.

Dead Island 2 is coming for your brains on February 3rd, 2023. That’s not something I ever thought I’d type, frankly. I enjoyed the first one back in the day, so I’m watching how this develops with interest.