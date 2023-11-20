Black Friday LIVE: the best deals for PC and Steam Deck gamers
A rolling liveblog of the best Black Friday dealsLive
Black Friday is upon us, dear readers, and by all accounts, this year's sale is meant to be a pretty good one for PC gaming hardware, so let us help you navigate the trauma of endlessly navigating several different price-checking sites to bring you the best Black Friday deals from across the internet. Together with our hardware editor James, I'll be manning our Black Friday liveblog this week, bringing you rolling coverage of the stuff we think is worth highlighting as it happens, from great deals on new microSD cards for your Steam Deck to the best discounts on graphics cards, SSDs and more. James will also be regularly updating our dedicated Black Friday hub pages (linked below) with all the best deals if you're looking for something more specific.
(And if you're looking for more console-related Black Friday deals, then our friends at Eurogamer have their own Black Friday liveblog you may want to keep an eye on as well.)
For now, though, read on below to see the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far, and if you spot a good one of your own you want to share, please do let us know in the comments!
Good news, folks - as spotted by James earlier, RPS readers' favourite gaming mouse, the Logitech G502 Hero is also on sale this Black Friday, because of course it is (when it is not on sale?). This time, UK and US readers can get in on the action, too, as it's on sale on both sides of the Atlantic (and at other retailers not called Amazon).
Logitech G502 Hero - £27 from Amazon UK (was £80)
Logitech G502 Hero - $39 from Amazon US (was $80)
Logitech G502 Hero - $40 from Best Buy (was $50)
Need more storage for your Steam Deck? Our favourite microSD card, the Samsung Pro Plus, currently has lots of great deals on. The 128GB and 256GB models have official Black Friday deals on at Amazon, but the 512GB model also has a decent discount at the moment, too (down to £34 from around £72 where it's been for the last three months or so).
Samsung Pro Plus (128GB) - £11 from Amazon UK (was £20)
Back down to its Prime Big Deals Day price from October, this is the cheapest the 128GB Samsung Pro Plus microSD card has been all year.
Samsung Pro Plus (256GB) - £18 from Amazon UK (was £36)
This is still the same price as it was during Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day, but the rest of the year it's been £30 or more, making this a decent saving.
Not strictly PC this one, but Microsoft have cut the price of the Xbox Series X by £110 for Black Friday, and £50 off the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle (which includes 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate.
For an actual PC-related deal, how about £15 off Xbox wireless controllers instead?
Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black - £40 from Microsoft (was £55)
The "carbon black" and "robot white" controllers have the biggest saving, but other colours are also going cheap for Black Friday, and they're compatible with Windows 10 PCs as well as the Xbox Series X.
If it's a VR headset you're after this Black Friday, the Meta Quest 2 is currently £50 off at a variety of retailers. Here it is at Currys, so you don't have to go through Amazon. Alas, at time of writing, the Meta Quest 3 doesn't have any Black Friday deals on it yet.
Meta Quest 2 (256GB) - £299 (was £349)
There's a blanket discount of £50 off the Meta Quest 2 this Black Friday.
The 128GB model is also £50 off as well, now £249 instead of £299.
Currys UK have also begun their Black Friday deals, and here's one of their top gaming deals so far:
Asus ROG Ally - £599 (was £699)
If you don't fancy the Steam Deck or Steam Deck OLED, Currys UK has shaved £100 off the more powerful Asus ROG Ally.
Black Friday Day 1: Monday November 20th deals
Welcome to Black Friday 2023, folks. Let's kick things off with some great UK SSD deals, currently available at Amazon:
WD Black SN770 2TB - £84.90 (was £107)
This SSD previously dropped to £85 for a couple of weeks in September and early October, but shot up to £107 around October 27th. It was also £90 for Prime Day, so it's a bit cheaper than it was earlier in the year.
Crucial P5 Plus 1TB - £50 (was £61)
A better saving, this one. For the last three months, this SSD has been £61 or £57. It was (very briefly) cheaper during October's Prime Big Deals Day, where it fell to £48, but this Black Friday price is otherwise the cheapest it's been all year.