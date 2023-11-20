Black Friday LIVE: the best deals for PC and Steam Deck gamers

Black Friday is upon us, dear readers, and by all accounts, this year's sale is meant to be a pretty good one for PC gaming hardware, so let us help you navigate the trauma of endlessly navigating several different price-checking sites to bring you the best Black Friday deals from across the internet. Together with our hardware editor James, I'll be manning our Black Friday liveblog this week, bringing you rolling coverage of the stuff we think is worth highlighting as it happens, from great deals on new microSD cards for your Steam Deck to the best discounts on graphics cards, SSDs and more. James will also be regularly updating our dedicated Black Friday hub pages (linked below) with all the best deals if you're looking for something more specific.

(And if you're looking for more console-related Black Friday deals, then our friends at Eurogamer have their own Black Friday liveblog you may want to keep an eye on as well.)

For now, though, read on below to see the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far, and if you spot a good one of your own you want to share, please do let us know in the comments!