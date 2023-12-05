Best MW3 COR-45 loadout and class setup

What is the best COR-45 loadout and class setup in MW3? The COR-45 sidearm is a new addition to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It's got a fair amount of competition in the best Pistol weapon category and floats around in mid-tier. We can change that though with this best COR-45 loadout.

In our guide below, we delve into all the attachments, gear, perks, equipment, and secondary weapon you'll want to look at equipping to transform this base level weapon into a competitive backup when your primary is out of ammo, or just not cutting the close-range combat.

Why use the COR-45 in MW3?

With the introduction of Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3, there's now the opportunity to transform the COR-45 pistol into something more similar to a SMG with just one attachment. The Conversion Kit gives this handgun the capability to act more like a high-fire rate weapon, although not quite as impressive as the Renetti. Stabilising recoil, increasing damage potential, and buffing that all-important fire-rate that a sidearm needs makes the COR-45 a gun we'd recommend using in MW3.

Best COR-45 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor XS

Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Laser: KR HX-15 Laser Light

Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds

Conversion Kit: XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit

So, that's the top down view of the attachments. Now, it's time to head into a little more detail as to why equipping each of these attachments is important to mould the COR-45 into a very playable, damage-dealing, pistol to whip out in those moments of desperate need. Or, if you need it to be your back-up while you control the map with your longer range weapons.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor XS

Equipping certain Muzzle attachments takes you off the enemies' radar and, luckily, the Monolithic Suppressor XS on the COR-45 is one of them. Alongside that, it also buffs your recoil control, adding 6% across horizontal and vertical. You'll lose some ADS speed, but we'll make up for it with a later attachment.

Rear Grip: Granular Grip

The Granular Grip as your Rear Grip does a lot for your firing aim stability, gun kick control, and recoil control. As you'll be using the COR-45 at close-range for the majority of your gunfights, making sure those shots are stabilised is a very important aspect of crafting the best loadout.

Laser: KR HX-15 Laser Light

Now, a Laser is very much a personal choice, but adding one to the COR-45 will really do wonders to your aim walking steadiness, ADS speed, Sprint to Fire speed, and Tac Stance spread. It will be visible to enemies, but it's worth the sacrifice to increase mobility and impact of your shots. The Muzzle took you off the radar while affecting your ADS speed, the Laser brings it back.

Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds

Focusing on the damage your COR-45 is capable of is a very impactful way to improve your sidearm. For this then, we'd recommend equipping .45 Auto High Grain Rounds for the aggressive buff to bullet velocity and damage range. You'll lose out on some recoil control, but the Rear Grip and Muzzle are working hard to repair this. Another option here is for .45 Auto AET Rounds, if you're looking to focus on crippling power and increased wounding.

Conversion Kit: XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit

Last, but certainly not last, is the XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit. Equipping this attachment after max levelling your COR-45 will add so much to the gun both in stats and appearance. We're talking massive increases on fire rate, bullet velocity, range, aiming idle sway, and enabling Tac Stance. This is a huge transformation for the sidearm to go through and will allow you to tear through enemies with ease. A sacrifice to ADS speed here, but worth it for the huge gains. If you don't want to go full throttle, the XRK V6 Match Trigger Action will also increase your fire rate slightly.

Best COR-45 class setup: Secondary weapon

MCW, FJX Imperium or BAS-B.

Choosing the secondary, which is really a primary, for your COR-45 sidearm really depends on your playstyle. If you're looking to run and gun with an Assault Rifle in hand, then the MCW is the best Assault Rifle on offer in Modern Warfare 3. It'll provide you with an all-rounder that impresses in every way it can. Equip the best loadout and you've armed yourself with a real problem for your opponents.

If sniping is more your style, then the FJX Imperium is the best Sniper Rifle out there. It's crazy good at quickscoping, boasts great mobility, and handles like a dream as far as steadying and lining up your shot goes.

The middle ground between the AR and Sniper is the impressive BAS-B Battle Rifle. Tiering in our best guns list, the BAS-B excels at mid-range combat when you're not sure where you want to focus your hits. It'll cover your points and provide you and your allies with angles that'll destroy the enemies' defences.

Best COR-45 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Demolition Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Lightweight Boots, Bone Conduction Helmet, Stun Grenade, Frag Grenade, Trophy System

When you're in a tricky situation or want to bolster your defences, equipping the Demolition Vest alongside your COR-45 will resupply you with Lethal and Tactical equipment as well as allowing you to carry two Lethals across the map. The Quick-Grip Gloves mean you can swap weapons faster and the Lightweight Boots will increase your overall movement to keep you, and your opponents, hot footing it around the map.

The Bone Conduction Helmet is a really excellent addition to pretty much any loadout as it reduces combat noise and increases how well you can hear enemies' footsteps. For Lethal and Tactical equipment, we'd go for the tried-and-tested Call of Duty stalwart duo, the Flash and Frag Grenade. There's a reason they're top-ranked in our best Tactical equipment and best Lethal equipment lists.

For the Field Upgrade, there's some playing around to be done. It's worth checking out our best perks guide to make sure you're fully informed on what each can offer you. For the COR-45 best loadout and class setup though, we'd go for the Trophy System to defend you from nearby enemy equipment and projectiles.

Best COR-45 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Renetti.

The best alternative to the COR-45 is most definitely the Renetti for its complete transformation into a fully-automatic SMG with the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit in the Aftermarket Parts. We've ranked it the best pistol in Modern Warfare 3 with good reason; impressive damage, accuracy, range, and a recoil that's under control despite its power.

That's your lot. As a base gun, you'll be trying out the COR-45 from the get-go in Modern Warfare 3, but as you work your way through and unlock more weapons in the Armory, you'll want to keep an eye on our Modern Warfare 3 best guns tier list and the best loadouts for the right attachments too.