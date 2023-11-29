Best MW3 BAS-B loadout

What is the best BAS-B loadout and class setup in MW3? The BAS-B is a powerful new Battle Rifle joining the weapon ranks in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Fast becoming the Battle Rifle of choice in MW3, the BAS-B packs a punch without suffering too much of a kick, even at long range. No surprise then that you’ll find it in our best guns tier list.

If you’re looking to run with the BAS-B, read on to learn more about the best attachments, perks, gear, and secondary weapon to lean into its big power by providing it with more mobility and overall performance.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the BAS-B in MW3?

Battle Rifles are the middle ground between Assault Rifles and Sniper Rifles. They provide more range and damage than an AR, but don't fire as fast, and they offer more mobility than a Sniper Rifle, but don't hit as hard. With the BAS-B, you get the best of both worlds with surprisingly high accuracy, high damage, and excellent all-around performance. This wins the BAS-B our top spot for the best Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 3, and with the right attachments, this rifle will advance into an even more powerful tool for tearing through enemies and wiping out entire teams.

Best BAS-B loadout in MW3

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L

Rear Grip: STT88 Grip

Stock: Bruen Laur4 Light Precision Stock

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

The BAS-B is already an impressive performer when it comes to accuracy, damage potential and range. What we’ll focus on with the five attachments below is providing the BAS-B with more mobility and greater handling to make it a transferable option across all of Modern Warfare 3’s maps and modes.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L

The VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L Muzzle takes you off the enemy’s radar, increases your recoil control and bullet velocity, and lengthens your damage range potential. The added bonus here is making yourself undetectable via radar for better movement across the map.

Rear Grip: STT88 Grip

Up next, the STTT88 Grip is a basic Rear Grip attachment that provides a reduction in recoil. It will add buffs to your firing aim stability and gun kick control for a steadier gun. Considering that the loadout we’re crafting is about taking control of the BAS-B's handling, the Rear Grip does just that.

Stock: Bruen Laur4 Light Precision Stock

Our third attachment continues the charge for recoil control and increasing mobility with the Bruen Laur4 Light Precision Stock. You’ll make a small sacrifice in ADS speed, but you’ll see improvements in steadiness as well as your overall movement and sprint speed.

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

A popular Underbarrel attachment choice, the VX Pineapple offers better recoil control while upping your aim walking steadiness, hip fire and Tac Stance spread. The BAS-B's gun kick control will also stabilise, and while you'll lose some movement and ADS speed, the gain to accuracy is worth it.

Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

The SZ Lonewolf Optic is a holographic sight that provides a more precise shot by increasing both range and accuracy. Since optics are down to personal preference, we recommend the Slate Reflector as an alternative for its blue dot sight over the SZ Lonewolf Optic’s red reticle.

Best BAS-B class setup: Secondary weapon

Renetti or Striker.

While the BAS-B excels at mid-to-long range, it’s not well-suited to close range combat. You’re going to want something that can serve as your run and gun weapon while the BAS-B focuses on those slower, longer range shots.

Depending on whether you equip a Vest that allows for two primaries or not (more on that below), you’ll either want to opt for a pistol or a SMG. If you’re not equipping two primaries, the pistol of choice we’d recommend is the Renetti. If you use the JAK Ferocity Carbine conversion kit on the Renetti, you can turn the fiery handgun into a fully-automatic SMG - a secondary gun with competitive primary power.

If you’re going to run with an actual SMG, then you'll need to equip the Overkill or Gunner Vest as part of your equipment loadout. Once that's done, look no further than our best SMG choice, the Striker. With high mobility and close-range expertise, you can tear through enemies and wipe our entire teams with the Striker as your backup or even frontrunner, with the BAS-B saved for prime opportunities.

Best BAS-B class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Commando Gloves, Stalker Boots, Mag Holster, Stun Grenade, Breacher Drone, Munitions Box

Assuming you're taking the Renetti as your secondary gun and not the Striker, you'll want to opt for the Infantry Vest to help improve the BAS-B’s speed and mobility. This Vest will increase your Tac Sprint duration as well as reducing the refresh time. We also like the Commando Gloves for their reload while sprinting perk. Stalker Boots are necessary for better positioning with increased strafe and ADS speed, and finally, a Mag Holster in your Gear slot is a great add-on for improved reload speed.

We really like the Breacher Drone as the Lethal of choice for the BAS-B, as your heavy hits might not take out your opponents in one-shot, but sending in a drone to find them and finish them off always works wonders. The Stun Grenade is another excellent piece of Tactical equipment for buying you back some time to reposition and utilise movement to get the upper-hand. Last but not least, the Munitions Box Field Upgrade will resupply ammo to the BAS-B, giving you more opportunities to land extra shots.

As always, we recommend checking out our best perks guide to help inform your decision on these loadout options, since choosing the right field equipment is always dependent on playstyle.

Best BAS-B alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Sidewinder or MTZ-762.

Two great Battle Rifles from our rankings in Modern Warfare 3 are newcomers - the Sidewinder and MTZ-762. The Sidewinder brings both range versatility and hefy damage to the fray, while the MTZ-762 is even better at packing a fair punch at a fair distance with increased bullet velocity and range.

That’s all we’ve got on the best BAS-B loadout and class setup. As one of the weapons in the Modern Warfare 3 best guns tier list, it’s worth checking out the frontrunners in the other categories when considering your secondary weapon, or dual primaries if you’re running with the Overkill or Gunner Vest. With superior MW3 guns equipped with the best loadouts, you’ve got a spicy combination for some intense gunfights.