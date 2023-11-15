Best MW3 DG-58 LSW loadout and class setup

What is the best DG-58 LSW loadout and class setup in MW3? The DG-58 LSW arrived in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as a new addition to the LMG line-up. While it's arguably not one of the top-rated LMGs in MW3, it does offer something a little different with its lightweight structure that's still capable of packing a punch - if kitted out with the right build.

The best DG-58 LSW loadout and class setup we've put together will craft this LMG into a formidable opponent. We'll delve into how to equip the right perks, equipment, and secondary weapon to support this DG-58 LSW class shortly. Let's take a look.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the DG-58 LSW in MW3?

The DG-58 LSW is a great choice for anyone looking to run a more lightweight LMG. In terms of where it sits in our rankings though, the DG-58 LSW has found a spot in the mid-tier of the best LMG guide. While that's arguably not a very good reason to use the DG-58 LSW, with support and enhancements from the right attachments below, you can unlock the LMG's powerful potential.

It's early days for the DG-58 LSW stepping into a long-serving franchise with lots of popular weapons that usually get first pick. With a lot to prove, you've got to give this LMG a chance to see what it's capable of, especially if you take time to form the right loadout play into its strengths.

Best DG-58 LSW loadout in MW3

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Rear Grip: Varanus Steady Grip

Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate

Magazine: 100 Round Drum

Optic: Slate Reflector

These five attachments combined are focused on keeping the DG-58 LSW under control by improving its accuracy and boosting the overall mobility across MW3's wide range of maps and game modes. The Muzzle and Stock will put in the hard work to keep recoil control to a minimum, while the Magazine adds invaluable ammo to your DG-58 LSW's capacity giving you more juice in the tank. This loadout will have you taking a long, hard look at what the DG-58 LSW can bring to the table.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor is our Muzzle of choice for the DG-58 LSW and there's a fair few reasons for this. Firstly, it adds buffs to your recoil control and bullet velocity as well as damage range. Secondly, it takes you off the enemy's minimap. Like any attachment, some stats have to take a hit and here you'll see a slight reduction in ADS speed, aim walking steadiness and sprint to fire speed. It's a large suppressor working hard to increase your accuracy though and you'll feel the impact.

Rear Grip: Varanus Steady Grip

For such a lightweight LMG, you're going to feel a bounce especially in those first few shots. For firing aim stability, a 10% increase in gun kick control, and a slight increase in recoil control, the Varanus Steady Grip in your Rear Grip slot will provide. You lose aiming idle sway, but you're not going to be very idle with this loadout anyway.

Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate

The Recoil Reduction Buttplate is a pivotal attachment for the DG-58 LSW transforming it into a much steadier gun. This better shoulder support Stock will provide an almost 19% decrease in recoil gun kick. That's a big statistical change for an attachment and you'll reap the rewards from this improved accuracy with only a slight reduction across your mobility.

Magazine: 100 Round Drum

Almost doubling up your ammo with such a high fire-rate gun as the DG-58 LSW is a huge deal. With the 100 Round Drum, you'll see hits on your speed, but what's the point in being fast if you're going to run out of ammo? You'll spend a lot more time able to focus on your movement and firing out devastating shots and a lot less time reloading.

Optic: Slate Reflector

A popular choice of optic for the DG-58 LSW is the Slate Reflector for providing a clear sight with a blue dot. It's great at providing a precision picture that'll be useful at all ranges of fire. It's a personal preference whether you'll want to use an Optic or not, but we'd recommend its use on this LMG.

Best DG-58 LSW class setup: Secondary weapon

Renetti.

The Renetti handgun, fully equipped with our best Renetti loadout, is an excellent Secondary to take into battle alongside your DG-58 LSW. While the DG-58 LSW is a great weapon at varying ranges, it doesn't necessarily excel at close-range. To have a back-up that can take full control of the up close and personal combat at short notice will suit this class setup well.

Hopefully with a 100 Round Drum locked and loaded, you'll be well supported by the LMG, but the Renetti sidearm turned fully-automatic SMG will do very well at tearing through enemies at one of the DG-58 LSW's less effective ranges.

Best DG-58 LSW class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Scavenger Gloves, Lightweight Boots, EOD Padding, Stun Grenade, Frag Grenade, Munitions Box.

While we've focused on accuracy and mobility with the DG-58 LSW attachments, for the perks and equipment we'll be running a full support role. Take the Infantry Vest, for example, that focuses on mobility and speed. For this gear, you'll see an increase in Tac Sprint duration as well as a reduction in its refresh time. The Scavenger Gloves and Munitions Box work together to resupply you with ammo to keep that 100 Round Drum topped up and ready to go.

The Lightweight Boots will increase your overall movement speed, the EOD Padding will protect you against non-killstreak explosives and fire, and the Stun and Frag Grenade combo are classic pieces of lethal and tactical equipment to get the upper-hand on your opponents by messing with their visuals, movement, and dealing out damage against them.

Best DG-58 LSW alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Pulemyot or TAQ Eradicator.

For the best DG-58 LSW alternatives, we'd recommend the top ranked LMG in our best LMG guide, the Pulemyot boasts a high fire rate teamed with some devastating damage. Plus, with the best Pulemyot loadout, you can turn it into a more lightweight build, like the DG-58 LSW, whilst still maintaining its capabilities of dealing out very impressive shots.

The TAQ Eradiactor is another solid LMG if you're looking for something else to try in the category. It'll fire fast to start and then slows down the pace, making for some impactful shots against the Time-to-Kill. It suffers with recoil, but can be balanced out with the right attachments equipped.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's everyone on the best DG-58 LSW loadout and class setup for Modern Warfare 3. To delve deeper into the top recommendations, check out our best guns guide for options across MW3's range of weapons.