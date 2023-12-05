Best MW3 FTAC Siege loadout and class setup

What is the best FTAC Siege loadout and class setup in MW3? In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the FTAC Siege handgun is built for maneuverability and rapid fire for those up-close engagements. As a secondary weapon, you'll want to it to bring something to the table when you're in times of need and the FTAC Siege can do just that, with the right loadout.

In our guide below, we'll go over the attachments, perks and equipment, and the secondary (primary) weapon choice we'd recommend to ensure this sidearm provides the back-up you need across MW3's wide array of game modes.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the FTAC Siege in MW3?

It was a powerhouse in Warzone 2 and it continues its fight for a top handgun spot in Modern Warfare 3. Ranked second on our best pistol, the FTAC Siege is beaten only by the Renetti for its transformation into a fully-automatic SMG using the JAK Ferocity Carbine conversion kit. Even so, it's an incredibly strong handgun to have in your back pocket with surprisingly low recoil control given how powerful it can be.

Best FTAC Siege loadout in MW3

Barrel: CMRN-50

Laser: FJX DIOD-70

Stock: FTAC Siege Stock

Rear Grip: SUR-160

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

These five attachments will focus on recoil control and speed for the FTAC Siege to ensure it can still deliver a powerful shot without throwing you off entirely. We'll delve into detail below on each one to explain how it'll affect, and hopefully improve, your weapon for the greater good.

Barrel: CMRN-50

Excellent for increased range and recoil control, the CMRN-50 Barrel attachment will make sure the FTAC Siege packs more punch. With a 12.5% increase across gun kick and recoil control and an increase in your bullet velocity, you'll have a steadier hand and more powerful shot. You'll take a hit on speed, but with such an up-close and personal handgun, you'll be using this when you're in the throes of a fight, not when you're running away.

Laser: FJX DIOD-70

A specialist pistol laser for improving aiming speed and stability, the FJX DIOD-70 on the FTAC Siege makes up for everything we're about to do to the speed of your gun as we focus on recoil control in our other attachments. A red beam to help with aiming comes alongside speed buffs that will keep the pace up and the hits accurate.

Stock: FTAC Siege Stock

Designed specifically to control the FTAC Siege's incredible fire rate, the heavy stock attachment we're opting for here takes charge of the gun and makes sure those shots land. You'll lose speed across the board, but you'll be adding a phenomenal 37.5% to your recoil control as well as enabling Tac Stance, MW3's new aiming option.

Rear Grip: SUR-160

We've paid a lot of attention to the recoil stabilization of the FTAC Siege while sacrificing our speed. Alongside our Laser, the Rear Grip attachment SUR-160 gives back. Both Sprint-to-Fire speed and ADS speed get buffs to increase weapon handling and make for a more impactful and mobile handgun.

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

For the final attachment, we're upping the FTAC Siege's mag by 18 with the 50 Round Drum taking no prisoners. It'll reduce your movement speed, as well as ADS, reload and Sprint-to-Fire, but that's to be expected when you add a heavy attachment to the bottom of your handgun. More importantly, you've got more bullets to actually make the shots in the first place.

Best FTAC Siege class setup: Secondary weapon

MCW or Longbow.

With handguns taking the secondary slot of your FTAC Siege loadout and class setup, you'll want to pick the best primary to run as your core weapon. For this then, we'd recommend the MCW taking top spot in our best Assault Rifle guide. This superior AR is useful in copious battle scenarios meaning its versatile, rocks solid stats, and earns its place front and center in your loaduot.

If you're keen to focus on your long-range prowess, then opting for a Sniper Rifle like the Longbow will give you remarkable range and damage potential. You can focus on those faraway snipes, whilst knowing that the FTAC Siege will have your back should opponents sneak up on your close-range.

Best FTAC Siege class setup: Perks and Equipment

Demolition Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Running Sneakers, Mag Holster, Flash Grenade, Frag Grenade, Proximity Mine, Trophy System

While the Demolition Vest sits bottom of our ranks for the best vest in Modern Warfare 3, with this FTAC Siege class setup, its Lethal and Tactical resupply every 25 seconds can be incredibly helpful at providing you with extra backup. The Quick-Grip Gloves are always a great option for their increased weapon swap speed from this secondary handgun to your primary of choice. The Running Sneakers will keep you pace up, increasing Tac Sprint duration as well as reducing its refresh time. And your Mag Holster will keep your ammo topped up with increased reload speed.

With the Demolition Vest, you get two Lethals in your FTAC Siege class setup. For this, we've opted for the Frag Grenade for launching damage towards your enemies, the Proximity Mine for guarding your space, and the Flash Grenade for confusing your enemies should they try and sneak up or hold an area. The Tactical Camera as your Field Upgrade will keep an eye from the skies on your surrounding enemy and warn you of anyone nearby. This works if you've opted for the sniper rifle and handgun combination we suggested earlier.

Best FTAC Siege alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Renetti or Basilisk.

When it comes to the best pistols in Modern Warfare 3, the top three are in tight contention. So, it feels only right that when suggesting an alternative for the FTAC Siege, we'd recommend our number one pick, the Renetti equipped with the game-changing Jak Ferocity Carbine conversion kit to make it function like a SMG. Solid damage and accuracy will do you good service in close combat.

The Basilisk is another great alternative due to its damage potential and fair recoil control. Its heavy-hitting capabilities mean you can give it a decent run as your primary weapon, if you opt for a more stationary sniper rifle role as your secondary.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's everything on the FTAC Siege in Modern Warfare 3. If you want to do well in battle, you may really want to take some time to consider the best guns on offer. Equipping any of these alongside the best loadouts could fare you incredibly well, especially if you're open to stepping out of your comfort zone and trialing new weapon categories.