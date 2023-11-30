Best MW3 M13C loadout and class setup

What is the best M13C loadout and class setup in MW3? The M13C joined the weapon ranks in last year's Call Of Duty game, and is back for more in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It's got some stiff competition when it comes to the best Assault Rifles in the game, but still hits hard with a high fire rate. With the right loadout, you'll be able to stabilise its reasonably devastating recoil and dominate when up against hardier ARs.

In our guide below, we'll focus on the best attachments, perks, gear, and secondary weapon to bolster the M13C's strong damage potential and mobility, and iron out its weak gun kick and recoil control (or lack thereof!).

Why use the M13C in MW3?

It's hard for us to put a high recommendation on the M13C considering there are far better alternatives in the AR category. Nevertheless, the M13C does boast crazy high mobility and can really tear through some enemies if you set it up just right. With the correct equipment, it even flies a little close to SMG territory, so if you're an SMG fan who enjoys dabbling in ARs, this might be just the weapon for you. See how the M13C compares to other guns in our weapon stats guide.

Best M13C loadout in MW3

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Rear Grip: D37 Grip

Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

As mentioned above, we're focusing on keeping the mobility high with this M13C loadout, while stabilising the gun's volatile recoil control. Once you equip these five attachments, you'll end up with a weapon that has fairly well-rounded stats aside from weak range, which you can make up for with a decent secondary.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

The VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor muzzle is a truly great gift for taking you off the enemy's radar and providing you with perks to improve your loadout. For the M13C, the benefits are buffs on recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. In order to increase accuracy, you'll have to lose some of your ADS speed, though.

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

For our second attachment, it's the VLK LZR 7MW, which we've recommended for a fair number of our best loadouts. The same stands for the M13C - this laser will sharpen your aiming stability, ADS speed, and Sprint-to-Fire speed while giving you a handy red beam to direct your shots.

Rear Grip: D37 Grip

The trusted D37 Grip is designed specifically for ARs to improve recoil and gun kick control. A reduction in your aiming idle sway is the only hit you'll see on the M13C when equipping this attachment, but it's totally worth it.

Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop

The FTAC MSP-98 Handstop Underbarrel attachment is the perfect addition to the M13C for its improvement to mobility and recoil control. You'll see the best buff on the aim walking speed and then slight increases across vertical recoil, gun kick control, and movement speed. Not a bad sacrifice given that stabilising the M13C is at the forefront of this loadout.

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

A few extra bullets can make all the difference with the M13C. You'll see a reduction in speed across the board, but it's better than needing to reload when you've run out of shots at a pivotal moment.

Best M13C class setup: Secondary weapon

FJX Imperium or Longbow.

The M13C falls flat at longer ranges, and so we recommend you supplement it with the long-range devastation that you can only get from a good Sniper Rifle. The excellent FJX Imperium is a quickscoping wonder, and if you'd rather go with a bolt-action Sniper Rifle that arguably has more power, you can also try the Longbow.

Best M13C class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Marksman Gloves, Lightweight Boots, EOD Padding, Stun Grenade, Frag Grenade

Since the M13C doesn't quite hold the fort as a solo primary, you'll need the Overkill Vest to equip the sniping tool of your choice. This Vest also comes with the added advantage of faster weapon swapping and reloading while sprinting.

For Gloves, we've opted for the Marksman Gloves, which will reduce your flinch and sway while aiming down sight. Lightweight Boots will keep up the pace and allow you to get some distance to reset and reload, while the EOD Padding will provide you with extra defense from non-killstreak explosives and fire.

You lose your Field Upgrade slot with the Overkill Vest, but for Lethal and Tactical equipment, you can still take the Frag Grenade for launching high damage towards your opponents and the Stun Grenade to take back control if you're finding yourself in a tight spot.

These choices can, of course, be tweaked to suit your playstyle. We'd recommend checking out our best perks guide to help inform your decision.

Best M13C alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

MCW or M4.

You'll be hard pushed to find a better alternative to the M13C than the top two ranking Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3; the MCW and M4.

The MCW is not only the most impressive AR out there, but it's arguably one of the best guns on offer. It's got performance stats that shine across the board, it's impressive at a mix of ranges, and this versatility makes it a powerhouse across MW3's range of maps and game modes.

The M4, meanwhile, is another stellar AR that returns in Modern Warfare 3 thanks to the Carry Forward system. It's stable and familiar, and best of all, it's a better damage-dealing alternative to the M13C.

That's everything on the best M13C loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3. For more on how the M13C competes against other weapons in the armory, check out our Modern Warfare 3 gun tier list for the full rundown.