Best MW3 MX9 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best MX9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? While the MX9 may not be to everyone's taste, this SMG has a solid rate of fire, mobility and handling stats which make it a smooth experience, optimal for close to mid-range combat.

These stats can be elevated further when paired with the right attachments and equipment, so join us as we explore the best MX9 loadout in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to get the most out of this SMG.

Why use the MX9 in MW3?

One of the great things about the MX9 is its subsonic ammo which leaves no visible tracers and hides kill skulls from the enemy team. As such, if you're looking to optimise for a stealth build, the MX9 can be a great addition to your repertoire. Besides this, the MX9 caters mostly to a close to mid-range build, so we've chosen attachments to optimise the gun's damage range, bullet velocity, accuracy, mobility, and handling, making it a powerhouse in close combat but light enough for run-and-gun situations.

Best MX9 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Barrel: 16.5" Bruen S901

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

Magazine: 32 Round Mag

Starting strong with the Singuard MKV muzzle, this is arguably the most important attachment for this MX9 loadout as it suppresses your shots while adding bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. Pair this with the 16.5" Bruen S901 barrel to further improve the MX9's bullet velocity, damage range and movement speed.

Although these attachments make the MX9 experience slightly more sluggish, we've added the VLK LZR 7MW laser and FTAC C11 Riser comb to increase ADS speed and sprint to fire speed, which will help round it out and bring it back up to scratch.

Lastly, we've opted for the 32 Round Mag, an improvement to the MX9's standard 25-round, giving you more shots to capitalise on the improved fire rate before having to bunker down and reload. Although it may not sound like a particularly exciting attachment, room for extra bullets can quite literally mean life or death.

Best MX9 class setup: Secondary weapon

FJX Imperium, Longbow.

Thanks to its aptitude with close to mid-range combat, we suggest picking up something long-ranged to complete the build. Some of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3 currently are the FJX Imperium and Longbow thanks to their all-around great stats.

The FJX Imperium is a quickscoper's dream, with one-shot damage potential and smooth handling and mobility stats, which will benefit you as you swap between that and the MX9 for any conflicts closer to home. Similarly, the Longbow has enjoyed popularity due to its consistent damage, range, ADS, sprint-to-fire and mobility stats.

Best MX9 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Marksman Gloves, Stalker Boots, Mag Holster, Battle Rage, Frag Grenade.

To make sure you have a long-ranged option in your loadout, consider either the Overkill Vest or Gunner Vest which will allow you to equip a second primary weapon instead of a standard sidearm. Of the two vests, the Overkill has a higher unlock requirement but is well worth the effort, with it you can also get increased weapon swap speed and the ability to reload whilst sprinting.

When deciding between gloves, we think the Marksman Gloves are a great choice due to the reduced flinch and sway while ADS. This is the best option left for this build, other gloves like the Commando and Quick-Grip cannot be applied to the Overkill Vest as perks do not stack, unfortunately.

We've paired these with the Stalker Boots for increased strafe and ADS movement speed, and the Mag Holster for improved reload speed. After all, the key to this build is speed.

Lastly, you'll need Lethal and Tactical equipment to round off the loadout. Consider Battle Rage for the extra health regen, resistance to Tactical equipment and Tactical Sprint refresh. All of these boosts are particularly helpful for keeping you alive within close combat. The Frag Grenade is always a good choice for an extra high-damage burst to clear out any open or indoor areas and buy yourself some getaway time.

Best MX9 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Lachmann Sub.

If you're looking for a close to mid-range SMG like the MX9 which packs more of a punch, consider the Lachmann Sub, an absolute powerhouse that focuses on speed and mobility, giving it generous time-to-kill stats. The Lachmann Sub enjoyed much popularity in Modern Warfare 2 and thanks to the 'carry forward' system, you can get it in your Modern Warfare 3 game too.

That rounds off our guide to the best MX9 build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.