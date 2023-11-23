Best MW3 Raal MG loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Raal MG loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The Raal MG is an LMG capable of a rapid rate of fire, mid to high damage and solid mobility stats for a gun of its type. As one of the best LMGs in Modern Warfare 3, there are other alternatives, but the Raal MG remains a good option.

Although the Raal MG has a tendency to feel heavy and a tad sluggish, it is capable of felling enemies with just two shots - and of course, you can improve the gun by givng it the right attachments and equipment. So read on for the best Raal MG loadout in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Why use the Raal MG in MW3?

As discussed, the Raal MG can feel heavy but is otherwise a great all-around LMG capable of a good damage output with a rapid rate of fire and surprising accuracy for an LMG. For this build, we've prioritised attachments that will improve the handling of the gun while maintaining its positive attributes, giving a good boost to ADS speed and range, and optimising it for mid to long-range combat.

Best Raal MG loadout in MW3

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Stock: FSS Riot Stock

Underbarrel: Demo Narrow Grip

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

For this build, we want to boost the damage output of the Raal MG at longer ranges. This means you'll need a good muzzle such as the FTAC Reaper, which will effectively increase damage range and bullet velocity. The drawback to this is that the Raal MG may feel a tad clunkier, so we also recommend using the FSS Riot Stock and the FFS OLE-V Laser to retrieve some of that much-needed ADS speed.

Additionally, to work on that pesky recoil control, try adding the Demo Narrow Grip to increase your aiming stability and recoil stabilisation. This will help iron out mobility issues and ensure those golden two-shot kills.

When possible, applying a good optic can help elevate a gun further, adding some extra accuracy. Although most optics will do the job, consider the Cronen Mini Pro as a worthy attachment option.

Best Raal MG class setup: Secondary weapon

Lockwood 300, Renetti.

As we've prioritised a mid to long-range combat preference for the Raal MG, we would recommend equipping something short-ranged to help you when you get overwhelmed by enemies on a map or to help finish off opponents that evade the Raal MG.

One of the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 currently is the Lockwood 300, an absolute powerhouse in terms of damage without the negative mobility and handling drawbacks that shotguns sometimes have.

If you're less keen on equipping additional primary weapons and are lacking either the Gunner or Overkill Vest to do so, we recommend the Renetti, one of the best pistols in Modern Warfare 3 at the moment. This is mainly due to its highly damaging burst rounds, capable of great damage, accuracy and low recoil, especially when equipped with the JAK Ferocity Carbine conversion kit.

Best Raal MG class setup: Perks and Equipment

Demolition Vest, Stun Greande, Frag Grenade, Heartbeat Sensor, Ordnance Gloves, Tac Mask, Stalker Boots.

For this build, we want to optimise speed and choose equipment that will help finish enemies off when the Raal MG falters at close range. For this reason, we think the Demolition Vest has some positive perks, particularly the ability to resupply Tactical and Lethal equipment every 25 seconds. When paired with some useful equipment choices like a Stun Grenade and Frag Grenade you can rely more on these additions for firepower support. The vest also allows you to deploy with twice the amount of Lethals, which is a helpful boost.

When choosing gloves, consider the Ordnance Gloves which will allow you to throw equipment further and reset fuses on thrown-back grenades, further taking advantage of the vest perks in the process. When combined with the Stalker Boots you can also have improved strafe and ADS movement speed, to help elevate the mobility of the build.

For Gear, we think the Tac Mask is a good choice as it helps reduce the effects of enemy flash, stun, and gas grenades - just in case opponents try to hit you back with your own tactics. Lastly, consider picking the Heartbeat Sensor to round off the equipment choices in this build. It will help you identify when enemies are close and ready to be picked off.

Best Raal MG alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Pulemyot.

If you're looking for an LMG that packs more of a punch, consider the Pulemyot, a gun with impressive time-to-kill stats, good range, low recoil, high damage and fire rate making it a rising star and popular choice amongst the Call of Duty fanbase.

