Best MW3 Riveter loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Riveter loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The Riveter is a fully-automatic shotgun introduced in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that might seem more reminiscent of an Assault Rifle upon first glance. The in-game description even flat-out states that this weapon is "built around an assault rifle receiver." Nevertheless, the Riveter is still a shotgun, and this should become obvious once you see how it plows down enemies in-game. It doesn't have the sheer killing power of some of the other shotguns in Modern Warfare 3, but for a tremendous fire rate, high magazine capacity, and better-than-expected range, look no further.

In this guide, we'll break down our favourite Riveter loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to make the most out of this unorthodox weapon.

Why use the Riveter in MW3?

Shotguns are great for their pure strength, but they can also be unforgiving, and every now and again you might just want to hold down your trigger and enjoy more range. The Riveter should be right up your alley if this sounds tantilising, especially if you enjoy playing aggressively on smaller maps. Anyone who extensively used the AA-12 in previous Call of Duty games will also find the Riveter's full-auto shotgun feel instantly familiar.

Best Riveter loadout in MW3

Barrel: Pneumatic Integrated Suppressor

Stock: DAV 15 Light Tactical Stock

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Ammunition: 410 Gauge Ball

Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Our loadout emphasises extending the Riveter's range, amplifying power, and providing you with lots of ammo. The goal is to help you keep your finger on the trigger and remain an oppressive force on the map, constantly barraging opponents with a steady bulletstream.

Barrel: Pneumatic Integrated Suppressor

We've gone with the Pneumatic Integrated Suppressor for a valuable increase to bullet velocity and damage range, as well as the always-appreciated bonus of keeping you off the minimap when firing.

Stock: DAV15 Light Tactical Stock

We like a good stock to lighten the load. The DAV 15 Light Tactical Stock improves sprint to fire speed and hip fire bullet spread, keeping you mobile as you blast away your enemies. If you'd prefer to focus on ADS speed instead, you can also use the Demo LTS Stock with this loadout.

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

For improved aim walking, ADS, sprint to fire, and movement speed, we've chosen the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop. There are a couple other choices which might serve as alternates here - if you prefer better recoil control, the FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip works well, and you could potentially swap the underbarrel entirely for the XTEN Grip stock.

Ammunition: 410 Gauge Ball

A shotgun demands good ammunition, and the high damage of the 410 Gauge Ball is too good to ignore. Alternatively, if you'd rather shoot slugs, you can utilise the .410 Gauge Slug for similarly impressive power and a nice range increase.

Magazine: 30 Round Mag

You don't want to run out of shells on the field with a shotgun, and the Riveter's standard 15 rounds isn't enough. When combined with your power of your 410 Gauge Ball, the 30 Round Mag ensures that you stay locked, loaded, and ready to wreak some havoc.

Best Riveter class setup: Secondary weapon

Renetti.

The Riveter's might be a fast-paced "hole-punching machine," but it's still a shotgun, and sometimes you'll end up in a scuffle where you need a smaller weapon with more versatility. The Renetti makes for a great secondary pistol thanks to its burst capabilities and excellent performance at mid-to-long range encounters. Use it in tandem with the Riveter, and you'll be a fast firing monster on the battlefield adaptable to any situation.

Best Riveter class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Covert Sneakers, Commando Gloves, EOD Padding, Frag Grenade, Munitions Box.

The Riveter goes well with the Infantry Vest, which provides a tactical sprint buff to help you close the gap between you and enemies. Complement this with the Covert Sneakers, which eliminate the sounds of your footsteps, and the Commando Gloves, which let you reload while sprinting. To keep you safe from any stray grenades as you sprint across the map, wear the EOD Padding.

We've gone with the Frag Grenade for those moments when the Riveter needs explosive backup, though you could just as easily go with the Semtex if you prefer. Finally, the Munitions Box will complement our ammo-rich loadout to ensure that we aren't left with an empty shotgun.

Best Riveter alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Lockwood 300 or MCW.

The Riveter's one of the new guns added to MW3, but when you consider all of the Modern Warfare 2 weapons available in-game thanks to the Carry Forward option, the Lockwood 300 emerges as a worthy contender thanks to its mighty Malestrom Dual Trigger. Outside of the shotgun arena, the MCW is one of the best guns in the entire game with comparable power and reliability.

That concludes our look at the Riveter. For an in-depth ranking of Modern Warfare 3's shotguns, see our guide to the best shotguns in MW3. If the Riveter's unique feel has you itching for a proper AR, we've also got a guide to the best Assault Rifles in the game. And finally, check out our guide to the best guns in Modern Warfare 3 for a full list of the greatest weapons to stay one step ahead of the competition in multiplayer.