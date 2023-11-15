Best MW3 RPK loadout and class setup

Looking for the best RPK loadout in Modern Warfare 3? Whilst the RPK is often considered low down in the list of the best LMGs in Modern Warfare 3, with the right attachments it can surpass initial expectations and become more akin to an assault rifle but with the stopping power of an LMG.

If that sounds like the perfect playstyle to you, stick around and we'll take you through the best RPK loadout in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, complete with attachment and equipment choices to elevate you above the competition.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the RPK in MW3?

As mentioned, the RPK usually receives a fairly lacklustre response due to its high recoil, which makes it a challenge to handle over other light machine guns. Despite this, it can offer a reliable high-damage experience if you know how to work your way around a pesky recoil. As such, for this build, we have chosen attachments to improve the handling which will reflect on the gun's accuracy and recoil control.

Best RPK loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

At a glance, you'll notice that we have halved the ammo capacity and opted for the 40 Round Mag. Although this is something of a sacrifice, it is well worth it as it greatly adds mobility to the gun, giving it a moderate boost to ADS and reload speed. We've combined this with the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel to increase that pesky recoil control. Whilst this attachment will take a small amount of ADS speed in return, we can afford it with the previous mod choice.

Additionally, the Demo-X2 Grip takes a slight dip in aiming stability, but the additional recoil control it contributes to is much more important for this build. We've also chosen the Cronen Mini Pro optics to replace the bog standard iron sights you would usually use with the RPK.

To round the build off, we've added the Lockshot KT85 muzzle which will massively help curb that nasty recoil and add to the gun's overall handling stats.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best RPK class setup: Secondary weapon

FJX Imperium, Lockwood 300, FSS Hurricane.

With the above attachments, the RPK will perform more akin to an assault rifle, meaning your secondary weapon of choice can be fairly flexible. If you're looking for something long-ranged to pair with the RPK, you can't go too wrong with the FJX Imperium, one of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3. As far as quickscoping snipers go, this gun has incredible handling and mobility stats and doesn't sacrifice damage output to do so. As such, it's a great option for those in search of perfect one-shot kills.

For something closer to home, you can opt for a solid SMG like the FSS Hurricane or one of the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 3, the Lockwood 300. The key to a successful Lockwood 300 build is equipping the Maelstrom Dual Trigger, which will allow you to shoot both shells at once, doubling the power and damage in one fell swoop.

Best RPK class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Scavenger Gloves, Lightweight Boots, EOD Padding, Stun Grenade, Frag Grenade.

Whilst we've managed to create a good all-rounder build for the RPK, you'll need something a little punchy like an SMG or shotgun as an extra backup. For that reason, we would suggest choosing either the Gunner Vest or Overkill Vest which will allow you to equip a second primary weapon instead of the usual extra sidearm. If you choose the Overkill Vest, you will additionally get increased weapon swap speed and the ability to reload whilst sprinting, an extremely useful set of perks.

For your gloves of choice, we recommend the Scavenger Gloves which will allow you to resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players, especially useful after the dip in magazine capacity. As for boots, most options will work but we've opted for the Lightweight Boots for the extra movement and swim speed (of which noise will be reduced).

Modern Warfare 3 offers a good selection of Gear to choose from but we like the EOD Padding for most builds as it essentially reduces the potential damage you can take from enemy non-killstreak explosives and fire. For your Tactical and Lethal gear options, we've settled on the Stun Grenade and Frag Grenade. Stun Grenades are great for clearing rooms and skirting around corners, providing additional close-range support. Frag Grenades are a versatile Lethal option that can be used both indoors and outdoors for impressive impact.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best RPK alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Pulemyot, TAQ Eradicator.

One of the best LMGs in Modern Warfare 3 currently is the Pulemyot which is capable of high damage, high fire rate, low recoil and a decent range, making it a fantastic all-rounder option. Another great LMG option is the TAQ Eradicator, although it will need an experienced hand to work the recoil, it has exceptional fire rate speeds, particularly its first few shots which are given a substantial acceleration boost.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That rounds off our guide to the best RPK build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.