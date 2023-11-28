Best MW3 Signal 50 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Signal 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The Signal 50 is a sniper rifle that enjoyed a good measure of success in the last Call Of Duty game, but now with the 'carry forward' system you can get the gun in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 too.

Although there are certainly better sniper rifles in the game, the Signal 50 can be tweaked with the right attachments and equipment to get it performing well. For the best Signal 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 3, read here.

Why use the Signal 50 in MW3?

Although the Signal 50 ranks rather low on our list of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3, it once had such a popularity boost in MW2 that we think it deserves a revisit. This build will prioritise mobility and handling speeds to combat the sluggish nature of the Signal 50, as well as increasing range where possible and bullet velocity to up the chance of one-shot kills, a crucial sniper rifle requirement.

Best Signal 50 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Barrel: 29" TV Kilo-50

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

Optic: SZ Holotherm

For this Signal 50 loadout, you'll need the following attachments which are crucial to improving the gun's range and bullet velocity. The 29" TV Kilo-50 Barrel, and the Nilsound 90 Silencer greatly increase the Signal 50's chance for one-shot kills, bridging the gap between it and other sniper rifles available.

Unfortunately, these two attachments add weight to the gun and slightly slow the handling speeds. To counteract this, we've added the FSS OLE-V Laser and SA Finesse Grip, which upgrade the gun's ADS and Sprint-To-Fire speeds. If you're worried about using a visible laser for a sniper build, it will only show while you ADS, so it shouldn't cause too much of a problem if you're quickscoping.

As for Optic, any will do the job, but we've opted for the SZ Holotherm for its clean crosshairs and handy thermal imaging capabilities.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best Signal 50 class setup: Secondary weapon

Lockwood 300, Striker.

When kitting out a build for a sniper rifle, it's always good to have an additional close-range weapon to help finish off enemies that get too close for comfort. One of the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 currently is the Lockwood 300. This powerhouse is known for high impact damage, which doubles when combined with the Mealstrom Dual Trigger which makes the gun fire both its shells in one shot.

The Striker is also a worthy option, as one of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 3 currently. This is thanks to its fantastic damage, range and mobility, making it a great all-rounder SMG option in the game.

Best Signal 50 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Marksman Gloves, Covert Sneakers, Blacklight Flashlight, Scatter Mine, Frag Grenade.

For a Signal 50 loadout, you'll need to prioritise speed and stealth. We think it's important to have a powerful secondary weapon equipped, in case the Singnal 50 fails to secure a one-shot kill and you need a powerful follow-up shot. For this reason, we recommend either the Gunner or Overkill vest, the Overkill Vest is a particularly solid choice for the additional perks of an increased weapon swap speed and the ability to reload whilst sprinting.

We suggest combining this with the Marksman Gloves for reduced sway and flinch while ADS, limiting the time you'll need to steady yourself and the time it may take for enemies to spot your laser attachment. For boots, consider the Covert Sneakers to eliminate footstep sounds and give yourself an added boost to stealth.

When selecting Gear, we think the Blacklight Flashlight is a valid option for any sniper build. It essentially highlights recent enemy footsteps, making them easier to track, stalk and eventually scope out for a surprise kill.

Lastly, any build isn't complete without a good Tactical and Lethal piece of equipment. For your Tactical choice, consider choosing the Scatter Mine as a way to set up a defensive perimeter and warn of any incoming enemies, and the Frag Grenade as a good source of high-impact damage if anyone gets past your sniper rifle's range.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best Signal 50 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

FJX Imperium, Longbow.

There are a few sniper rifles that can outmatch the Singal 50 and may provide a more streamlined experience. We recommend either the FJX Imperium or the Longbow. Both snipers have fantastic stats, with the FJX Imperium being a phenomenal quickscope option with great handling, mobility and damage stats, securing one-shot kills with little to no trouble. Alternatively, the Longbow is a consistent all-around option too but with a 25-round magazine which is an especially nice feature, limiting troublesome reloads whilst scoping out other players.

That rounds off our guide to the best Signal 50 build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.