All Modern Warfare 3 Operators and how to unlock
Here's all the Operators available to unlock or purchase in Modern Warfare 3
Looking to unlock all Modern Warfare 3 Operators? Thanks to the 'carry forward' system, you can get all Modern Warfare 2 Operators in your Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 game as well as the 25 new ones added. This coincides with the huge catalogue of guns reintroduced, making it one of the largest offerings in Call of Duty history.
If you want the lowdown on how to unlock all the new Operators as well as the old ones, we have compiled a comprehensive list below. This is organised by game and faction so you can pinpoint exactly which Operator you want.
In this guide:
- How to unlock all MW3 SpecGru Operators
- How to unlock all MW3 KorTac Operators
- How to unlock all MW2 SpecGru Operators
- How to unlock all MW2 KorTac Operators
There are a total of 92 Operators in Modern Warfare 3. This includes a returning 67 Operators from Modern Warfare 2, and the remaining 25 being brand-new to Modern Warfare 3. Each has various unlock requirements, varying from simply playing through certain campaign missions to completing challenges in multiplayer and Zombies mode. Below, we've detailed how to unlock each Operator, separated by faction so you can easily find the one you want.
How to unlock all MW3 SpecGru Operators
|MW3 SpecGru Operator
|How to unlock
|BBQ
|Kill 3 Operators affected by your Tacticals in a single Multiplayer Match
|Blueprint
|Already unlocked with a copy of MW3
|Byline
|Get 3 Operator Hipfire Kills with SMGs in a single Multiplayer Match
|Ghost
|Available with the MW3 Vault Edition
|Jabber
|Complete the 'Danger Close' campaign mission in MW3
|Jet
|Get 5 Operator kills with Snipers in a single Multiplayer Match
|Pathfinder
|Complete the 'Crash Site' campaign mission in MW3
|Price
|Available with the MW3 Vault Edition
|Ripper
|Get 100 kills in a single Zombies Match
|Riptide
|Get 1 kill with a Cruise Missile in a single Multiplayer Match
|Rocket
|Already unlocked with a copy of MW3
|Scorch
|Complete 3 Contracts in a single Zombies Match
How to unlock all MW3 KorTac Operators
|MW3 KorTac Operators
|How to unlock
|Alpine
|Get 3 Operator kills while crouching in a single Multiplayer Match
|Bantam
|Perform 1 Finishing Move in a single Multiplayer Match
|Blaze
|Already unlocked with a copy of MW3
|Corso
|Complete the 'Reactor' campaign missions in MW3
|Doc
|Complete 'Highrise' campaign mission in MW3
|Enigma
|Get 3 kills while aiming down sights in a single Multiplayer Match
|Lockpick
|Unlocked with a Digital Standard or Vault Edition preorder on PlayStation
|Makarov
|Available with the MW3 Vault Edition
|Raptor
|Get 5 operator kills with Frag Grenades in a single Multiplayer Match
|Swagger
|Get 10 kills with LMGs in a single Multiplayer Match
|Thirst
|Already unlocked with a copy of MW3
|Warden
|Available with the MW3 Vault Edition
|Warrior
|Purchase the Endowment 'Warrior' Pack
How to unlock all MW2 SpecGru Operators
|MW2 SpecGru Operators
|How to unlock
|Alejandro Vargas
|Unlocked with the Season 3 Battle Pass
|Alucard
|Can be purchased from the store
|Arthur
|Unlocked with the Season 5 Battle Pass
|Ash Williams
|Can be purchased from the store
|Butch
|Can be purchased from the store
|CDL Male Home
|Unlocked with a purchase of the CDL Store Pack
|CDL Female Home
|Unlocked with a purchase of the CDL Store Pack
|Chuy
|Complete the "Cartel Protection" MW2 campaign mission
|Farah
|Available with the MW2 Vault Edition
|Gaz
|Complete "Atomgrad Raid: Episode 1' in MW2
|Ghost
|Available with the MW2 Vault Edition
|Gromsko
|Unlocked when you complete the co-op mission 'Low Profile' in MW2
|Gus
|Get five Assists in a single Multiplayer Match
|Inarius
|Can be purchased from the store
|Io
|Unlocked with the Season 4 Battle Pass
|Kevin Durant
|Can be purchased from the store
|Kleo
|Get a kill with Lethal equipment
|Lara Croft
|Can be purchased from the store
|Luna
|Complete the co-op mission 'Defender: Mt. Zaya' in MW2
|Nova
|Complete the campaign mission 'Violence and Training' in MW2
|Messi
|Can be purchased from the store
|Price
|Available with the MW2 Vault Edition
|Pogba
|Can be purchased from the store
|Ranger I
|Already available
|Reyes
|Complete the campaign mission 'Prison Break' in MW2
|Ronin
|Unlocked with the Season 2 Battle Pass
|Snoop Dog
|Can be purchased from the store
|Soap
|Available with the MW2 Vault Edition
|Spawn
|Unlocked with the Season 6 Battle Pass
|Starlight
|Can be purchased from the store
|Zimo
|Get a kill with a secondary weapon
How to unlock all MW2 KorTac Operators
|MW2 KorTac Operators
|How to unlock
|21 Savage
|Can be purchased from the store
|Aksel
|Get 20 kills in a single Multiplayer Match
|Atom
|Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 3 Battle Pass
|Black Noir
|Can be purchased from the store
|Calisto
|Get five Headshot kills in a single Multiplayer Match
|CDL Male Away
|Unlocked with a purchase of the CDL Store Pack
|CDL Female Away
|Unlocked with a purchase of the CDL Store Pack
|Conor
|Get five Hipfire kills in a single Multiplayer Match
|Fender
|Get two kills with a launcher in a single Multiplayer Match
|Graves
|Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 5 Battle Pass
|Group I
|Already available
|Homelander
|Can be purchased from the store
|Horangi
|Get five Kingslayer kills in a single Multiplayer Match
|Hutch
|Complete the 16th MW2 campaign mission 'Ghost Team'
|Izzy
|Can be purchased from the store
|Klaus
|Can be purchased from the store
|König
|Execute a Finishing Move
|Lilith
|Can be purchased from the store
|Mace
|Can be purchased from the store
|Mila
|Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 5 Battle Pass
|Neymar Jr.
|Can be purchased from the store
|Nicki Minaj
|Can be purchased from the store
|Nikto
|Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 4 Battle Pass
|Oni
|Pre-order exclusive
|Oz
|Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 5 Battle Pass
|Roze
|Get a Point Blank kill
|Sardaukar
|Can be purchased from the store
|Shredder
|Can be purchased from the store
|Skeletor
|Can be purchased from the store
|Stiletto
|Get two Revenge kills in a single Multiplayer Match
|Valeria
|Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 3 Battle Pass
|V4L3RIA
|Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 6 Battle Pass
|Vega
|Can be purchased from the store
|Velikan
|Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 5 Battle Pass
|Zero
|Complete the MW2 co-op mission 'Denied Area'
|Zeus
|Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 1 Battle Pass
That rounds off our guide to all Operators in Modern Warfare 3 and how to unlock them all. For more tips and tricks, check out our guide to all weapon stats in the game for a quick comparison of the strongest guns, and to get a better idea of the gun meta, see our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.