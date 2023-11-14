All Modern Warfare 3 Operators and how to unlock

Looking to unlock all Modern Warfare 3 Operators? Thanks to the 'carry forward' system, you can get all Modern Warfare 2 Operators in your Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 game as well as the 25 new ones added. This coincides with the huge catalogue of guns reintroduced, making it one of the largest offerings in Call of Duty history.

If you want the lowdown on how to unlock all the new Operators as well as the old ones, we have compiled a comprehensive list below. This is organised by game and faction so you can pinpoint exactly which Operator you want.

In this guide:

There are a total of 92 Operators in Modern Warfare 3. This includes a returning 67 Operators from Modern Warfare 2, and the remaining 25 being brand-new to Modern Warfare 3. Each has various unlock requirements, varying from simply playing through certain campaign missions to completing challenges in multiplayer and Zombies mode. Below, we've detailed how to unlock each Operator, separated by faction so you can easily find the one you want.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

How to unlock all MW3 SpecGru Operators

MW3 SpecGru Operator How to unlock BBQ Kill 3 Operators affected by your Tacticals in a single Multiplayer Match Blueprint Already unlocked with a copy of MW3 Byline Get 3 Operator Hipfire Kills with SMGs in a single Multiplayer Match Ghost Available with the MW3 Vault Edition Jabber Complete the 'Danger Close' campaign mission in MW3 Jet Get 5 Operator kills with Snipers in a single Multiplayer Match Pathfinder Complete the 'Crash Site' campaign mission in MW3 Price Available with the MW3 Vault Edition Ripper Get 100 kills in a single Zombies Match Riptide Get 1 kill with a Cruise Missile in a single Multiplayer Match Rocket Already unlocked with a copy of MW3 Scorch Complete 3 Contracts in a single Zombies Match

How to unlock all MW3 KorTac Operators

MW3 KorTac Operators How to unlock Alpine Get 3 Operator kills while crouching in a single Multiplayer Match Bantam Perform 1 Finishing Move in a single Multiplayer Match Blaze Already unlocked with a copy of MW3 Corso Complete the 'Reactor' campaign missions in MW3 Doc Complete 'Highrise' campaign mission in MW3 Enigma Get 3 kills while aiming down sights in a single Multiplayer Match Lockpick Unlocked with a Digital Standard or Vault Edition preorder on PlayStation Makarov Available with the MW3 Vault Edition Raptor Get 5 operator kills with Frag Grenades in a single Multiplayer Match Swagger Get 10 kills with LMGs in a single Multiplayer Match Thirst Already unlocked with a copy of MW3 Warden Available with the MW3 Vault Edition Warrior Purchase the Endowment 'Warrior' Pack

How to unlock all MW2 SpecGru Operators

MW2 SpecGru Operators How to unlock Alejandro Vargas Unlocked with the Season 3 Battle Pass Alucard Can be purchased from the store Arthur Unlocked with the Season 5 Battle Pass Ash Williams Can be purchased from the store Butch Can be purchased from the store CDL Male Home Unlocked with a purchase of the CDL Store Pack CDL Female Home Unlocked with a purchase of the CDL Store Pack Chuy Complete the "Cartel Protection" MW2 campaign mission Farah Available with the MW2 Vault Edition Gaz Complete "Atomgrad Raid: Episode 1' in MW2 Ghost Available with the MW2 Vault Edition Gromsko Unlocked when you complete the co-op mission 'Low Profile' in MW2 Gus Get five Assists in a single Multiplayer Match Inarius Can be purchased from the store Io Unlocked with the Season 4 Battle Pass Kevin Durant Can be purchased from the store Kleo Get a kill with Lethal equipment Lara Croft Can be purchased from the store Luna Complete the co-op mission 'Defender: Mt. Zaya' in MW2 Nova Complete the campaign mission 'Violence and Training' in MW2 Messi Can be purchased from the store Price Available with the MW2 Vault Edition Pogba Can be purchased from the store Ranger I Already available Reyes Complete the campaign mission 'Prison Break' in MW2 Ronin Unlocked with the Season 2 Battle Pass Snoop Dog Can be purchased from the store Soap Available with the MW2 Vault Edition Spawn Unlocked with the Season 6 Battle Pass Starlight Can be purchased from the store Zimo Get a kill with a secondary weapon

How to unlock all MW2 KorTac Operators

MW2 KorTac Operators How to unlock 21 Savage Can be purchased from the store Aksel Get 20 kills in a single Multiplayer Match Atom Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 3 Battle Pass Black Noir Can be purchased from the store Calisto Get five Headshot kills in a single Multiplayer Match CDL Male Away Unlocked with a purchase of the CDL Store Pack CDL Female Away Unlocked with a purchase of the CDL Store Pack Conor Get five Hipfire kills in a single Multiplayer Match Fender Get two kills with a launcher in a single Multiplayer Match Graves Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 5 Battle Pass Group I Already available Homelander Can be purchased from the store Horangi Get five Kingslayer kills in a single Multiplayer Match Hutch Complete the 16th MW2 campaign mission 'Ghost Team' Izzy Can be purchased from the store Klaus Can be purchased from the store König Execute a Finishing Move Lilith Can be purchased from the store Mace Can be purchased from the store Mila Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 5 Battle Pass Neymar Jr. Can be purchased from the store Nicki Minaj Can be purchased from the store Nikto Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 4 Battle Pass Oni Pre-order exclusive Oz Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 5 Battle Pass Roze Get a Point Blank kill Sardaukar Can be purchased from the store Shredder Can be purchased from the store Skeletor Can be purchased from the store Stiletto Get two Revenge kills in a single Multiplayer Match Valeria Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 3 Battle Pass V4L3RIA Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 6 Battle Pass Vega Can be purchased from the store Velikan Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 5 Battle Pass Zero Complete the MW2 co-op mission 'Denied Area' Zeus Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 1 Battle Pass

