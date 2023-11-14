If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

All Modern Warfare 3 Operators and how to unlock

Here's all the Operators available to unlock or purchase in Modern Warfare 3

Image of the SpecGru and Kortac Operator factions in Modern Warfare 3
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision
Kiera Mills avatar
Guide by Kiera Mills Guides Writer
Published on

Looking to unlock all Modern Warfare 3 Operators? Thanks to the 'carry forward' system, you can get all Modern Warfare 2 Operators in your Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 game as well as the 25 new ones added. This coincides with the huge catalogue of guns reintroduced, making it one of the largest offerings in Call of Duty history.

If you want the lowdown on how to unlock all the new Operators as well as the old ones, we have compiled a comprehensive list below. This is organised by game and faction so you can pinpoint exactly which Operator you want.

In this guide:

There are a total of 92 Operators in Modern Warfare 3. This includes a returning 67 Operators from Modern Warfare 2, and the remaining 25 being brand-new to Modern Warfare 3. Each has various unlock requirements, varying from simply playing through certain campaign missions to completing challenges in multiplayer and Zombies mode. Below, we've detailed how to unlock each Operator, separated by faction so you can easily find the one you want.

Image of the Zombie Ghost Operator in Modern Warfare 3
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

How to unlock all MW3 SpecGru Operators

MW3 SpecGru Operator How to unlock
BBQ Kill 3 Operators affected by your Tacticals in a single Multiplayer Match
Blueprint Already unlocked with a copy of MW3
Byline Get 3 Operator Hipfire Kills with SMGs in a single Multiplayer Match
Ghost Available with the MW3 Vault Edition
Jabber Complete the 'Danger Close' campaign mission in MW3
Jet Get 5 Operator kills with Snipers in a single Multiplayer Match
Pathfinder Complete the 'Crash Site' campaign mission in MW3
Price Available with the MW3 Vault Edition
Ripper Get 100 kills in a single Zombies Match
Riptide Get 1 kill with a Cruise Missile in a single Multiplayer Match
Rocket Already unlocked with a copy of MW3
Scorch Complete 3 Contracts in a single Zombies Match

How to unlock all MW3 KorTac Operators

MW3 KorTac Operators How to unlock
Alpine Get 3 Operator kills while crouching in a single Multiplayer Match
Bantam Perform 1 Finishing Move in a single Multiplayer Match
Blaze Already unlocked with a copy of MW3
Corso Complete the 'Reactor' campaign missions in MW3
Doc Complete 'Highrise' campaign mission in MW3
Enigma Get 3 kills while aiming down sights in a single Multiplayer Match
Lockpick Unlocked with a Digital Standard or Vault Edition preorder on PlayStation
Makarov Available with the MW3 Vault Edition
Raptor Get 5 operator kills with Frag Grenades in a single Multiplayer Match
Swagger Get 10 kills with LMGs in a single Multiplayer Match
Thirst Already unlocked with a copy of MW3
Warden Available with the MW3 Vault Edition
Warrior Purchase the Endowment 'Warrior' Pack

How to unlock all MW2 SpecGru Operators

MW2 SpecGru Operators How to unlock
Alejandro Vargas Unlocked with the Season 3 Battle Pass
Alucard Can be purchased from the store
Arthur Unlocked with the Season 5 Battle Pass
Ash Williams Can be purchased from the store
Butch Can be purchased from the store
CDL Male Home Unlocked with a purchase of the CDL Store Pack
CDL Female Home Unlocked with a purchase of the CDL Store Pack
Chuy Complete the "Cartel Protection" MW2 campaign mission
Farah Available with the MW2 Vault Edition
Gaz Complete "Atomgrad Raid: Episode 1' in MW2
Ghost Available with the MW2 Vault Edition
Gromsko Unlocked when you complete the co-op mission 'Low Profile' in MW2
Gus Get five Assists in a single Multiplayer Match
Inarius Can be purchased from the store
Io Unlocked with the Season 4 Battle Pass
Kevin Durant Can be purchased from the store
Kleo Get a kill with Lethal equipment
Lara Croft Can be purchased from the store
Luna Complete the co-op mission 'Defender: Mt. Zaya' in MW2
Nova Complete the campaign mission 'Violence and Training' in MW2
Messi Can be purchased from the store
Price Available with the MW2 Vault Edition
Pogba Can be purchased from the store
Ranger I Already available
Reyes Complete the campaign mission 'Prison Break' in MW2
Ronin Unlocked with the Season 2 Battle Pass
Snoop Dog Can be purchased from the store
Soap Available with the MW2 Vault Edition
Spawn Unlocked with the Season 6 Battle Pass
Starlight Can be purchased from the store
Zimo Get a kill with a secondary weapon

How to unlock all MW2 KorTac Operators

MW2 KorTac Operators How to unlock
21 Savage Can be purchased from the store
Aksel Get 20 kills in a single Multiplayer Match
Atom Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 3 Battle Pass
Black Noir Can be purchased from the store
Calisto Get five Headshot kills in a single Multiplayer Match
CDL Male Away Unlocked with a purchase of the CDL Store Pack
CDL Female Away Unlocked with a purchase of the CDL Store Pack
Conor Get five Hipfire kills in a single Multiplayer Match
Fender Get two kills with a launcher in a single Multiplayer Match
Graves Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 5 Battle Pass
Group I Already available
Homelander Can be purchased from the store
Horangi Get five Kingslayer kills in a single Multiplayer Match
Hutch Complete the 16th MW2 campaign mission 'Ghost Team'
Izzy Can be purchased from the store
Klaus Can be purchased from the store
König Execute a Finishing Move
Lilith Can be purchased from the store
Mace Can be purchased from the store
Mila Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 5 Battle Pass
Neymar Jr. Can be purchased from the store
Nicki Minaj Can be purchased from the store
Nikto Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 4 Battle Pass
Oni Pre-order exclusive
Oz Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 5 Battle Pass
Roze Get a Point Blank kill
Sardaukar Can be purchased from the store
Shredder Can be purchased from the store
Skeletor Can be purchased from the store
Stiletto Get two Revenge kills in a single Multiplayer Match
Valeria Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 3 Battle Pass
V4L3RIA Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 6 Battle Pass
Vega Can be purchased from the store
Velikan Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 5 Battle Pass
Zero Complete the MW2 co-op mission 'Denied Area'
Zeus Unlocked with a purchase of the Season 1 Battle Pass

That rounds off our guide to all Operators in Modern Warfare 3 and how to unlock them all. For more tips and tricks, check out our guide to all weapon stats in the game for a quick comparison of the strongest guns, and to get a better idea of the gun meta, see our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.

