Cyberpunk 2077 2.01 update hits PC with many progress and crash bug fixes

CD Projekt have released the full patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077's 2.01 update, which as you might recall, stops people tumbling through certain elevator floors when the frame-rate drops. Out now on PC, the update spans many other technical fixes and improvements, some of them specific to the recently released Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC.

The highlights include performance enhancements when roving Phantom Liberty's new Dogtown area, a fix for magically disappearing traffic during the Moving Heat quest, and fixes for a smattering of progression blockers, including an issue that caused people to get stuck inside a hot dog stand. The developers have taken the opportunity to nobble a few exploits, as well, such as the one that lets you grind Relic points by repeatedly triggering the same meeting.

Here are the full patch notes, which are Baldur's Gate-worthy in their scale. Find the Phantom Liberty-specific tweaks below, organised by the name of the quest concerned. As ever with quest-specific updates, beware that they may contain mild spoilers.

Balls to the Wall - When talking to Paco, repeating the blue dialogue option from the Corpo lifepath will no longer block progress. Dog Eat Dog - Fixed an issue where it was possible to earn multiple Relic points by triggering the first meeting with Songbird more than once. Firestarter - Fixed an issue that could cause V to get stuck in the wall or roof after performing a Finisher on Kurt Hansen. Moving Heat - Fixed an issue that could cause all traffic to disappear after completing the quest. - Fixed an issue where triggering combat in the garage in specific scenarios could cause various disruptions to quest flow. - New Person, Same Old Mistakes - Fixed an issue where the gate to Bill's hot dog stand was closed. Somewhat Damaged - Fixed an issue preventing the player from scanning the Neural Network system. - Various fixes for devices in the bunker. - The Killing Moon - Fixed an issue that caused the doors leading to the shuttle to not open. You Know My Name - Fixed an issue where V could remain connected to the sniper nest, blocking quest progress, after repeatedly switching cameras at the end of the sequence. - Reed will now wear his party outfit during the dialogue with Songbird.

And here are a few Cyberpunk 2077 tweaks that are just for PC players, you jammy devils.

- Fixed an issue where the UI could show controller inputs when playing on keyboard and mouse. - Players unable to get achievements due to an issue that prevented Phantom Liberty achievements from unlocking on PC before a backend fix implemented on the day of the release will have them retroactively unlocked on GOG and Steam after loading a save from that playthrough. For the Epic Games Store, the issue is still under investigation. - Fixed an issue where, after installing Update 2.0 but not the expansion on GOG, a pop-up saying - "Phantom Liberty downloaded - please return to the main menu to access new content" could appear in the in-game menu. - Improved image quality of DLSS Ray Reconstruction in the Ultra Performance setting. - Addressed an issue where some phone calls necessary to continue the main story began with a delay. - Various visual fixes for animations, lighting, scenes, VFX, and more. - Performance improvements for both PC and consoles, especially in the Dogtown area.

The PC and Phantom Liberty-focused stuff aside, the update offers many tweaks and fixes for older Cyberpunk 2077 quests and various gameplay and open world systems. Amongst other things, installing the update will stop Jackie throwing a mysterious tantrum and going off to sulk at the noodle stand when he should be driving you to the Ripperdoc. Nor, hopefully, will you see any haunted burned-out cop cars roving Night City once you're up to date.

"A wrecked NCPD cruiser without wheels won't be patrolling the streets of Night City anymore."



🤣Lmfao literally saw one of these last night, Night City police budget cuts pic.twitter.com/DRGaAWKvJN — Rarrii Katya S (@xXRariiXx) October 5, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In less frivolous news, the update makes "several improvements and changes" to the game's Ukrainian localisation, "including fixes for lines where the translation lost its original meaning".

This refers to the discovery that the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update's new Ukrainian dialogue and menu text contained some rather hostile references to Russians, which were apparently the work of a localisation studio in Kyiv. CD Projekt apologised for their inclusion shortly after the changes came to light, while reaffirming their support for Ukraine in the face of the on-going Russian invasion.