Cyberpunk 2077's 2.01 update gives new meaning to the phrase "performance drop"

CD Projekt have detailed Cyberpunk 2077 2.01, the game's first patch following update 2.0, which implemented a top-to-bottom reset of the once-ailing but at present, rather triumphant sci-fi RPG. According to the provisional changelog, the latest update encompasses general performance improvements and minor fixes plus a fatal bug which sees V falling through an elevator floor to their death when the performance falls too low. Now that's what I call a plunging frame-rate.

While we're talking Cyberpunk updates, CD Projekt recently told PCGamer that update 2.0 and the accompanying Phantom Liberty DLC are the game's "last big updates" - from this point on, the Cyberpunk dev team will be shifting over to the currently untitled sequel. "We'll do a little something more, but those are the last big ones," game director Gabe Amatangelo told the site. "Then it's Cyberpunk 2. Or 'Orion,' I should say, whatever we end up naming it."

The game is certainly in a much stronger place today than it was back at launch in 2020. Graham pronounced Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty one of the best expansions ever made. Combat and customisation system tune-ups aside, the 2.0 update harbours a DOOM clone starring Johnny Silverhand which forms the iceberg's tip of a metafictional mystery. The update's Ukrainian localisation also contains references to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which CD Projekt have apologised for and promised to remove.

Speaking to investors in October 2022, CD Projekt touched briefly on the aforesaid Cyberpunk sequel plus several forthcoming Witcher titles and new IP. These include "Project Hadar", which was in the concept phase at the time, and Project Canis Majoris, a new "story-driven single player open-world RPG set within The Witcher universe", which is being developed by a third-party studio "led by ex-Witcher veterans."

Intriguing stuff. Anyway, find the provisional 2.01 changelog below. There's no release date, but it's "coming soon."

- The distorted effect caused by selecting a specific dialogue option when talking to Johnny at the end of Automatic Love will no longer persist on the screen.

- V will no longer die in The Heist by falling through the elevator when riding to the 42nd floor with low FPS.

- Fixed an issue where the UI could show controller inputs when playing with keyboard and mouse.

- Made it possible to properly switch to arms cyberware by cycling through weapons.

- Gig: Breaking News will be properly triggered after approaching the quest area.

- Vehicle radio volume will be adjusted so it's not too quiet when compared to other sounds in the game.

- Addressed the issue of corrupted saves on PlayStation by increasing the maximum save file size limit. Note: this won't fix the saves corrupted before the update. If you're experiencing the issue, keep a working save (e.g. resave it as manual save) till 2.01 arrives.

- Performance improvements for both PC and consoles, especially in the Dogtown area.