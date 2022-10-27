Deadpool is coming to Marvel's Midnight Suns, but only in the season pass

For the past week, Marvel anti-hero Deadpool has been taking over the social media accounts for Firaxis' upcoming turn-based tactics game Marvel’s Midnight Suns’, leading many to believe he was going to be a playable character when it launches on December 2nd. Now, Firaxis have confirmed that, yep, Deadpool will be coming to Marvel's Midnight Suns, but only as part of its newly unveiled season pass.

The season pass will consist of four DLC packs in total, with each one bringing new cosmetics, upgrades to the Midnight Sun's HQ The Abbey, new story missions and new playable heroes: Deadpool, Venom, Morbius and Storm.

Firaxis and publisher 2K haven’t revealed when we can expect each pack to land just yet, but we do know that Deadpool’s DLC pack is coming first. Venom will be up next, despite his role in the main game as an antagonist. Morbius - an original Midnight Suns member in the comics - headlines the third pack, while X-Men headliner Storm rounds out the post-launch content as part of the final DLC pack. The Season Pass also includes the Legendary Premium Pack, featuring 23 additional skins for various heroes. These cosmetics will be available at launch. The Season Pass will also be included as part of the Legendary Edition of the game, or available to buy separately.

this insane lineup is almost perfect! just needs something... OH RIGHT, ME!!! #DeadpoolSuns pic.twitter.com/MISaGmW0WM — #DeadpoolSuns (@midnightsuns) October 23, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is now expected to launch on December 2nd, after a delay out of October. Our Katharine went hands-on with the deck-building strategy game, saying it was “hands down the most thrilling and engaging Marvel game I’ve ever played.”