Marvel's Midnight Suns' new release date is this December

After two delays so far
Three superheroes stride toward the camera in Marvel's Midnight Suns

After several delays, Marvel's Midnight Suns has a new release date. The new strategy game from XCOM developers Firaxis will launch on December 2nd, as announced during this evening's Disney/Marvel games showcase.

Midnight Suns was supposed to launch in March, then slipped until October. It was then announced last month that it had been delayed until "later this fiscal year". It now has a specific release date again.

The new release date was announced as part of D23, Disney's multi-day event in which they announce the new versions of the million things they own. Tonight had a Disney & Marvel games showcase, which you can watch below. The new Midnight Suns trailer is at the 4m 15s mark.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is being developed by the folks who made XCOM, and it's another turn-based strategy game. There are plenty of differences, however, from a greater focus on relationships and dialogue with your team of heroes, to combat being card-based. Katharine has played the game for four hours and enjoyed it. She also spoke to designer Jake Solomon about how frustrating even he finds missing shots in XCOM.

