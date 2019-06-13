They just keep coming don't they? A lot of games were announced at E3 2019, things that we didn't know about, as well as stuff that's previously announced, or expansions to already released games. Now, to the casual outsider, what we're doing might seem absolutely nuts, but we thought we'd put together an alphabetical list of all the PC games that have been confirmed to appear at this year's E3 show. With well over a hundred of them now in the books, the next year or so looks packed.

Not going to lie, I'm beginning to regret doing this. If you would like to know when the conferences are, you can check out our E3 2019 streams guide - which will eventually have details on how you can watch each of the publisher's conferences live.

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

This guide to the games of E3 2019 will go over every game that should be appearing at the show this year. We've put as many of the release dates for the games as were available and we'll be adding more games as they're confirmed to be at E3 in the coming days. Without further ado, in alphabetical order, here's what we know is coming to E3 2019. The latest updates will appear underneath so you can see what's been included and it is now spread across multiple pages. Please use the contents below to navigate the list.

UPDATED 13/06/2019 - Added all the games from the Kinda Funny Showcase

UPDATED 12/06/2019 - Added all games from Nintendo Direct that are also coming to PC, as well as a few other announcements.

UPDATED 11/06/2019 - Added all the games revealed from the PC Gaming Show, Ubisoft, and Square Enix conferences.

UPDATED 10/06/2019 - Added all the games revealed from 7th June - 10th June from EA, Microsoft, Bethesda, and Devolver Digital conferences.

UPDATED 07/06/2019 - Added Baldur's Gate III, Gylt, Get Packed, Destiny 2, Darksiders Genesis, El Hijo, Greedfall, Spitlings, Super Crush KO, and Through the Darkest of Times.

UPDATED 06/06/2019 - Added Grandia HD Collection

UPDATED 05/06/2019 - Added Watch Dogs Legion

UPDATED 04/06/2019 - Added Halo: The Master Chief Collection

12 Minutes

An awkward looking game where you get accused of being an arsehole while trying to save your wife from a killer.

Adam's Ascending

Lots of things are on fire as you guide Adam through 3rd person shooter levels on different planets.

Afterparty

This is a game about two people who get sent to hell, only to find that they can escape if they manage to out-drink Satan.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

It's not Age of Empires IV, but it's the second update to Age of Empires II this decade. The remake of the first one was pretty good, so here's hoping this one is as better as the original was.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

4X strategy that’s going away from Age of Wonder’s normal fantasy setting, heading for a more typical interplanetary theme. Allegedly has dinosaurs with lasers. It's out on the 6th August.

Aground

A pixel-style RPG survival game about building up a town from nothing. Eventually you'll be able to build things like cars, spaceships, and fly around on dragons. It's out now on Steam Early Access.

An/Round

A game about shooting blocks in various different levels. Seems quite minimalist, but certainly stylish. It's out now on GameJolt and Itch.io

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

Become a great ape and do things like run away from predators, swing trough trees, and press a button prompt to give birth...wait what? It's out 27th August 2019.

Anthem

Anthem may not be the masterpiece that BioWare were hoping for, but that won't stop EA from telling us about what's to come in their looter shooter with jetpacks.

Apex Legends

It's all hands on deck for the latest updates to the game that once rivalled Fortnite. You can jump in right now and we've got a rather extensive set of tips in our Apex Legends tips to help you get started.

Ary And The Secret of Seasons

This is a 3D action platformer where you can change seasons, pull objects on a tether of sorts, and make an entire clan of hyenas lose it by simply knocking on a door.

Astalon: Tears of the Earth

Take on the role of one of three characters as you ascend a tower filled with monsters in this retro platformer.

Baldur's Gate III

Well, that is a massive surprise! Larian Studios had one of the biggest reveals in recent years, and vid-bud Matthew Castle wrote an accompanying article about the game that you simply must check out.

Battalion 1944: Eastern Front

If you’ve been missing the classic Call of Duty setting and weapons, then this may be the one you’re looking for.

Battlefield V

New maps and stuff are coming to Battlefield V, rather than a full on new game from EA Dice.

Bear With Me: The Lost Robots

A noir adventure game where a bear is the disgruntled sleuth in a city full of corruption. This is a complete collection that includes a brand new prequel story - The Lost Robots. Solve the case on 9th July 2019.

Bee Simulator

Bee-come part of a wider network as you work to gather nectar for the good of the hive. It's gotten a bit of a buzz and includes coop and PVP modes to get into sticky situations with your friends. It'll swarm its way onto Steam at some point in 2019.

Black Desert Online

With Black Desert Online making a showing at E3, it's likely that a new expansion to this surprisingly popular MMO will be announced. You can of course jump on board your ship now.

Blair Witch

A horror game that's coming out on 30th August. No idea what it is because it was a CG trailer, but it's from the Layers of Fear devs - Bloober Team.

Blazing Chrome

It's basically Contra in all but name, and yet it does look like arcade fun.

Bleeding Edge

Leaked a few days before the show, this 4v4 fighting game from Ninja Theory has an interesting punk vibe to it. The technical alpha begins 27th June 2019.

Bloodroots

Top down game about smacking just about everything under the sun with big weapons and giant flamingos.

Bombfest

Multiplayer sumo wrestling now with online multiplayer. Everyone is tiny, has bombs, and the dojo can be anything circular, including a spinning record.

Borderlands 3

The long-awaited sequel to Borderlands 2 will be going in all guns blazing. Taking place in multiple worlds, there's all sorts of weird freaks to shoot with your near endless supply of guns - including some with legs. It's out on 13th September 2019.

Boyfriend Dungeon

A dungeon crawler where during your downtime, your weapons manifest into people that you can date? Not the most ridiculous idea for a dating sim, but then again nothing will ever top Hatoful Boyfriend for surrealism.

Brave Earth: Prologue

A Castlevania like game from the creator of I Wanna Be The Guy, with three playable characters.

Brawlhalla

Some Adventure Time characters are coming to Brawlhalla - namely Finn, Jake, and Princess Bubblegum.

Carrion

A pixellated 2D horror game, where you are the monster stalking the air ducts and sapping the blood of the humans inhabiting the ship.

Castle Storm 2

Hex-based city building in a medieval kingdom. Complete with side-scrolling tactical battles.

Chivalry 2

Because Mordhau can’t have too much publicity, the OG medieval combat deathmatch and yelling simulator looks like more of the same. It’s coming in 2020.

Circuit Superstars

They’ve made a game that’s a bit like Micro Machines, only with real cars and the like. It's pushing the right buttons for me.

Code Vein

The anime vampire Souls-like finally has a confirmed release date which is 27th September.

Commandos 2 HD Remaster

The other remaster of a strategy game from Kalypso, this time it's that one with Romans. Ghoastus was not all that impressed when I told him about it.

Conan Chop Chop

Mighty Kingdom’s and FunCom’s next game. It’s a Zelda style of game, but in the Conan universe, if drawn by the Cyanide and Happiness crew. It’s out 3rd September 2019.

Contra Anniversary Collection

This one is out now and includes "10 games". What they actually mean is that it includes two arcade games, five console/handheld games, and three different localisations of three separate console games.

Contra: Rogue Corps

The first new Contra game in quite a while and it's apparently set after the Super Nintendo game - Contra 3: The Alien Wars. It's coming to PC on the 24th September 2019.

Creature in the Well

An action game where you can swing a sword to send bullets back. Slight pinball vibe to it.

Cris Tales

Inspired by JRPGs, the idea is to look at three timelines simultaneously. There’s a demo out now on Steam.

CrossCode

This one came out last year and seems to be doing alright for itself.

Cyberpunk 2077

The biggest game of the show so far. Mostly because Keanu Reeves is now in it. It made a massive impact when it was shown off to a small audience at E3 2018 and you can find out everything you need to know about in our Cyberpunk 2077 release date, trailer, news and gameplay roundup guide. It'll be out 16th April 2020.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

This is a Netflix tie-in with the upcoming continuation of Jim Henson's cult classic film from 1983.

Darksiders Genesis

The final horseman of the Apocalypse - Strife - finally has his own game, but it's a vast departure from the norm as it's more of a Diablo-like game.

Dead Static Drive

A game about doing sweet donuts in a car park in a cop-car as stuff rises from the soil and tries to get you. Former Deputy Editor Adam wrote about it years ago.

Deathloop

Arkane Studios's new game is a grindhouse inspired version of Groundhog Day. Outside of Doom Eternal, this was one of the more interesting and exciting ideas shown off.

Demagnete

A first person puzzle VR game about throwing magnetic blocks, venturing deeper into the planet's core. It's coming to both Oculus and Steam VR.

Destiny 2 - Shadowkeep

A new expansion from Bungie, who have gone it alone with Destiny 2 after breaking off from Activision Blizzard. The trailer certainly gives off a dark and foreboding tone with something waking up on the moon.

Devolver Bootleg

Rather than let some other sap make cheap knockoffs of their own stuff, Devolver Digital decided to do it themselves. This 8-in-1 collection is full of dodgy bootleg games based off of Enter the Gungeon, Ape Out, and Hotline Miami.

Dicey Dungeons

Terry Cavanagh's newest game has you building decks and rolling dice to defeat monsters in the various caverns and dungeons that await you. Did I mention that you're also dice?

The Division 2

Plenty of updates have been coming to The Division 2 since its launch and it's done pretty well for itself. Raids are however the next big thing. If you haven't started the game yet, or even if you're a veteran, check out our The Division 2 guide hub for more.

Doom Eternal

Some more gameplay bits were shown, including the new Battlemode - which is a weird asymmetric 2v1 round-based multiplayer shooting mode. It has a release date of 22nd November 2019 and a new special edition complete with Doom Slayer helmet. You can catch up on all the gore in our roundup for Doom Eternal.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

An action RPG retelling of the entire Dragon Ball Z saga. It's coming early 2020.

Dying Light 2

Techland's sequel to their parkour zombie survival game - Dying Light - features some significant changes to the environment depending on your choices in missions. No playthrough will be the same, except for the whole running away from zombies thing.

Empire of Sin

Set in prohibition Chicago, this looks eerily similar to Haememont Games's Omerta: City of Gangsters, only with a ton more polish and atmosphere.

El Hijo

Imagine a Spaghetti Western where you must avoid conflict by sneaking around and not get caught by monks. We saw it last at EGX Rezzed and it looks pretty nice.

Elden Ring

The long rumoured collaboration between From Software and George R.R. Martin, there's a lot of focus on arms, breaking bodies by forging, but not a whole lot else at this point. We'll be keeping an eye on it.

The Elder Scrolls Online

Bethesda talked about three updates: Elsweyr, Dragonhold, and Scalebreaker. Beat up a dragon with a cat, a massive bony lad and his many friends. Elsweyr is out now, while the other two are to come in the near future.

The Elder Scrolls Legends - Moons of Elsweyr

A new expansion that sort of ties in with The Elder Scrolls Online, and you'll be able to open some packs on 27th June 2019.

Etherborn

This 3D platformer uses shifting gravity and changing perspectives, and it's out on 18th July.

Evil Genius 2

The masterminds behind the Sniper Elite series will be unveiling their dastardly plans for the upcoming sequel to the Bond villain simulator classic. It definitely has sharks, but I see no freakin' laser beams on their foreheads...

Farmer's Dynasty

If outrunning zombies is not your bag, maybe cultivating some crops to feed the masses, go fishing, take lovely country strolls with significant others, and even raise the next generation of farmers. It's Harvest Moon or Stardew Valley, but more realistic, and it's out now in Steam Early Access.

Falcon Age

Train your baby falcon to fight robots, with or without VR. It's out in the Summer 2019.

Fall Guys - Ultimate Knockout

It's basically a Battle Royale game, but set in a colourful version of Takeshi's Castle.

Fallout 76

Bethesda revealed the Wastelanders expansion, otherwise known as the expansion with the most baffling feature set - "Human NPCs return", as well as the almost inevitable Battle Royale mode with Nuclear Winter. We did do a Fallout 76 guide but if enough of you want more on the latest stuff, then we may consider it.

Felix the Reaper

"A romantic comedy game about the life of death". It has a robot-like fat bloke who dances a lot, while reaping souls.

FIFA 20

The annual soccer game of choice for many players, it seems that this time around it's showing up on Origin stores.

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered

Everyone's favourite gunblade wielding emo lad is returning with a fresh coat of paint sometime in 2019.

Final Fantasy 14 - Shadowbringers

Revealed earlier this year, the latest expansion for Final Fantasy 14 is almost apocalyptic in nature as angels are seemingly bringing the rapture to the world of Eorzea.

Fling to the Finish

Two players can use one controller to guide two bugs bound by string across multiple levels.

For Honor

A brand new in-game event in the form of Shadows of the Hitokiri - which has a spectral samurai being more than a bit of a nuisance.

Foregone

Looks very similar to Dead Cells but has you wandering around a world as a nimble lass with swords.

Fortnite

Because of course Fortnite is coming to E3. How could it not? Learn all that's new in Fortnite in our Fortnite Season 9 guide, before checking out the Fortnite guide for the rest of your needs.

Forza Horizon 4

The LEGO update you never knew you wanted before, and it is indeed...awesome!

Freedom Finger

A side-scrolling shooter where your ship is a middle finger and every enemy can be turned into your weapon.

#Funtime

Pilot a spaceship through obstacles in space in this Geometry Wars inspired top-down shooter.

Gears 5

Certainly the weirdest trailer I've seen for a while. Dropping the "of War" doesn't change the fact that this is the fifth Gears of War game. Epic Games may have gone to pastures new, but this coop shooter seems to be continuing some of the mysteries that the previous games had sown, not least of which Kait's unstable mind and the locust necklace she wears.

Genesis Noir

I still have no idea what is going on in this game. Adam Smith once wrote about it for us and said some very nice things, so it's worth a gander at least.

Get Packed

A Stadia exclusive, but it's playable on a PC so it counts. This looks like what happens when Overcooked is combined with moving house.

Ghostwire Tokyo

A new game from Tango Gameworks in which lots of people disappear under odd circumstances. Not a lot is known about it as it was just CG, but the concept is fairly strong.

Gods & Monsters

A game about being a god defeating mythological monsters that's a tiny bit like Nintendo's Kid Icarus in its setting and design of its main character. It comes out on 25th February 2020.

Grandia HD Collection

I was only thinking about how I'd written a rather positive retrospective piece on the original Grandia a few months ago and despite promises it was coming, it was quietly delayed. So quietly nobody knew it was delayed. PC owners can play Grandia II right now, but really it's the first Grandia that we're interested in.

Greedfall

Embark on this fantasy/pirate themed RPG that according to the description, emphasises "freedom and player choice". Many claim that, few actually give proper choices that mean much.

The Good Life

A new mystery from SWERY, about wandering around a rural country English village to find out the truth behind a "shocking secret". It's as crazy as it sounds.

Griftlands

Klei’s Deck-building rogue-like going into alpha on July 11th on Epic Games Store - there’s an element of negotiation involved.

Gunsport

Platforms for Gunsport haven't been announced yet, so it may not come to PC, but it's basically volleyball with guns.

Gylt

I think this technically counts since you'll be able to stream Stadia games from your PC, even if Gylt will only be available from Stadia. It's from Tequila Works - makers of The Sexy Brutale - and is a survival horror game where you're a young girl running from what look like aliens.

Half Past Fate

A romantic comedy about finding love in this 2D/3D hybrid adventure.

Halo Infinite

The sixth game in the Halo series, the first for their next console, and the first to be coming to PC since Halo 2 all the way back in the Windows Vista days. Naturally, we'll be keeping an eye on this one.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

A recent stream from 343 Industries showed a Steam build of the game that mentions "E3 demo", so it's highly likely that not only will we definitely see it at E3, but that some exciting news about its release date is imminent. This could potentially be a "it's out now" announcement at Microsoft's conference.

Hamsterdam

Become one with the hamster in this cute brawler that's out between mid June/July.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

This is the sequel to Hollow Knight, where you take on the role of Hornet as you explore a brand new bug-filled world.

Ikenfell

A turn-based RPG about magical students, which has some physics puzzles, a gigantic crow, and stars that eat people.

Keen

Not to be confused with 3D Realm's Commander Keen, this is a dungeon crawler that controls like one of those sliding puzzles, only with more zombie slaughtering.

Killer Queen Black

Seemingly based on an arcade game, Killer Queen Black was supposed to be out in the winter of last year, but has been pushed back. The idea seems to be "steal food from the other hive and don't die."

Knife Sisters

This game is already out and I don't think I can explain this better than the Steam page does. " Knife Sisters is a dark slice of life story, an erotic visual novel about peer pressure, manipulation, love, obsession and BDSM. Follow non-binary Leo during six intense weeks of budding emotions, occult rituals and consensual kinky sex." (BDSM scenes are optional apparently).

Last Oasis

Navigating weird giant mechanical bugs that house your armies. Frankly it looks utterly ridiculous and it’s out 3rd September 2019.

Lemnis Gate

Previously known as Convergence, this is a turn-based first person shooter, which has new characters spawn into a single 30 second time loop every cycle. It sounds crazy, but I weirdly love the idea.

Life is Strange 2

The second batch of episodes for the Life is Strange series is already under way and it's already underway. You can check out what Alice B and Brendan thought about the latest episode here.

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

A polygonal game about riding a BMX bike down trecherous hills.

Looking for Heals

Dungeon crawler where you lead your team of fighters into dungeons as a healer. You make them fight for you.

The Lord of the Rings: Living Card Game

Based off the highly successful real-life version of the same game, this is the digital adaptation that's in early access.

Lost Ember

Shapeshift from a bird, to a wolf, to a wombat, and many more in this 3D world to uncover a lost civilisation.

Lost Words: Beyond The Page

A delightful looking platformer where you use words in a book to leap between pages in a journal. You'll be able to use the words to make choices, and then relive them in scenes that play out as you describe them. It'll be opening the front cover at some point in 2019.

Lucifer Within Us

Solve the murders, purify the possessed and purge their demons in this deduction game.

Madden NFL 20

EA Sport's premier annual sports-ball for Americans simulator will be available in EA's store on 2nd August 2019. No idea what will be different about this year's iteration, but I watched the Superbowl a couple of years ago and it'll likely be still the same frantic paced game up until the end of the fourth quarter when it slows to a crawl.

Maneater

Become the shark and scoff your way to the top of the food chain. Just don’t get caught by the fisherman by being big.

Mare

A VR game for Oculus devices where you guide a bird and a young girl through a weird and wonderful world.

Marvel's Avengers

Everything’s gone to hell after a disaster rocks a nearby bridge. You can play as every Avenger, from the Hulk to Black Widow. Has four player multiplayer with new heroes given for free. 15th May 2020.

The Messenger

An expansion is coming to The Messenger, called Picnic Panic. It's very tropical and seems to offer some hot looking levels. It's out July 11th 2019.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Another surprising announcement if you ask me. It looks pretty, but the last one wasn't great. Hopefully this one is a lot more impressive.

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Become ghost exterminators in this asymmetric multiplayer game from Coffee Stain Studios.Ghosts possess things and fling them at people. Four minutes later, midnight will strike. Ghosts then become powerful.

Minecraft Dungeons

The makers of Minecraft have now made Diablo within the Minecraft universe. There does still seem to be some element of crafting, so it's not a complete departure.

Monster Prom 2: Holiday Season

The sequel to the multiplayer monster dating sim takes these fearsome beasts on a camping trip.

Moons of Madness

The game is out this Halloween and it’s essentially Cthulhu mythos but space themed rather than the normal 1920s.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

More monsters to go and hunt in a brand new snowy landscape for Monster Hunter: World? Absolutely sign me up! You'll need to be of Hunter Rank 16 to even play any of it, so if you're interested, go and nab it on Steam. You can then look at all the stuff revealed so far in our Monster Hunter World: Iceborne PC release date guide.

Mosaic

Dystopian game that is very bleak looking adventure game from Fullbright coming next year.

My Friend Pedro

A slick looking 2D cover shooter which has something to do with bananas. It's out soon - Thursday 20th June 2019 to be exact - and looks madder than a plantain.

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

This classic PlayStation 3 JRPG was largely expected to get a port to PC after the success of the sequel. This one's a bit more like Pokémon than the sequel.

Night Call

A noire detective game about being a taxi driver in Paris, trying to solve murders by taking fares.

Octopath Traveler

This one is out already and you can either listen to Katharine and Alice L talk about it in the video above or read Katharine's review.

Oninaki

An action RPG where people fight monsters to sever the ties between life and death. It’s available 22nd August 2019

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

It now has a release date of 11th February 2020 and it looks even more beautiful and terrifying as it did when we first saw it. I can't wait to ride on an owl.

The Outer Worlds

Obsidian's sci-fi Fallout-like RPG now has a release date of 25th October 2019. You can find out everything else about it in our The Outer Worlds roundup.

Overpass

Challenging obstacle courses and steep mountains are the endeavours to conquer in this off-road driving simulation. It includes a career mode where you perform incredible feats to attract sponsors, as well as multiplayer racing for showing off just how much dust you can pick up.

Outriders

People Can Fly’s new game has desperate people shooting some very, very big lads in a war-torn land. It’s coming summer 2020.

Paranoia: Happiness Is Mandatory

Sing along with me. "If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands" [CLAPPING IS MANDATORY]. Based off of the pen-and-paper RPG that often descends into baseless accusations and mindless violence, Cyanide Studio and Black Shamrock are hoping to make the transition to video game a seamless one - or else they may get a deep-scrubbing from friend computer.

Pathologic 2

This one is out and Brendan wrote a review of it not long ago, so you should probably check that one out if you're interested.

Per Aspera

A game about terraforming and colonising Mars into a thriving planet. It's coming to PCs in 2020.

Phantasy Star Online 2

If you're in the US, then you'll be able to play this in spring 2020. If you're in Europe, like I am, you probably just got your hopes up for nothing. Thanks Sega!

Phoenix Point

From the creator of X-COM, this is a similar game in that you lead a crack team of soldiers to combat an alien invasion. It's out on 3rd September 2019.

Police Stories

A coop top-down cop simulator that is very similar to Hotline Miami in perspective, but is a ton more serious as you're encouraged to arrest where possible. It's out 19th September 2019.

Planet Zoo

A gameplay video of Planet Zoo was shown where you can build habitats suitable for all sorts of creatures. There’s an element of conservation involved as well, which is encouraging. It’s out on 5th November 2019.

Praetorians HD Remastered

The other remaster of a strategy game from Kalypso, this time it's that one with Romans. Ghoastus was not all that impressed when I told him about it.

Psychonauts 2

The biggest relevation is that Double Fine got purchased by Microsoft. Double Fine's debut game is finally getting the full-fledged sequel it deserves. This 3D platformer looks to be more of the same fare, which if the milkman level in the original is anything to go by, I'm sure it'll have some very strange worlds to explore.

Rage 2

The new Rise of the Ghosts expansion has a lot of stuff in it, including cheat codes. It also looks like utter nonsense, in keeping with how Rage 2 was utter nonsense.

Rawmen

Paint the town and your enemies with consommé as a fat chap only wearing an apron in this multiplayer broth-off.

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver

The sequel to 2064: Read Only Memories, where you must hunt down a criminal by hacking into people's heads, while being careful not to corrupt them.

Recompile

A 3D Metroidvania where you're inside a PC recompiling files. We've talked about it before and it's coming 2020.

Refractor

A Metroidvania where you are reject Tetris blocks trying to find their place in the world. It's out Spring 2020.

Relic Hunter Legend

A multiplayer twin-stick shooter from the makers of Chroma Squad and Dungeonland, where you'll be shooting a lot of very mean ducks and hide behind cover. There's elements of loot to gather and plenty of bosses to fight in this cartoony looking game, though it'll be a while before it comes to Steam Early Access in "Q1 2020".

Remnant: From the Ashes

It's available 20th August, and from what I could gather, it seems a little like Monster Hunter, but with horrific monsters from your nightmares.

Renaine

An action pixel platformer with influences from fighting games.

Ribbiting Saga

A top-down Zelda style game where you're a tiny frog. Players can influence the dungeons and bosses with the choices they make.

The Riftbreaker

Step into the mech and defend your outpost from the monsters of this new world in this hack and slash/base building hybrid from EXOR Studios. It's still a long time away, releasing at some point in 2020.

Riverbond

Voxel based Diablo clone and the one that isn't based off Minecraft. Has a disembodied dog head.

Rocket Arena

A 3v3 game about shooting each other with rockets. It's currently going through a closed beta, but it will be coming to Steam for free.

Roller Champions

It’s roller derby with a lot more neon. Looks new and fun and there’s an E3 demo on Uplay from now until 14th June.

Romancing Saga 3 & SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions

An RPG from 1995 that never made it outside of Japan, as well as the latest in the SaGa series - that was originally a PS Vita game. Both are coming to Steam, with the latter being enhanced in some way.

RPG Time! - The Legend of Wright

An RPG with a sketchbook as its setting. It's coming in 2020 and certainly has a distinct style to it.

Scavengers

First announced at last year's Game Awards, Scavengers sees you take on the role of a member of a crew, tasked with searching for forgotten relics of the past, in a world that is in the icy grip of a new ice age.

Secret Neighbor

A multiplayer horror game where one of the kids stuck in the creepy neighbour's house is the creepy neighbour in disguise.

Shenmue 3

Oh the voice acting is still horrible. But it wouldn’t be Shenmue without it. 19th November 2019 is your release date and while it only says "Epic Games Store" in the trailer, it's still on Steam?

The Sims 4

There was an expansion, but it wasn't the University one both myself and Alice Liguori wanted. Instead we're going to a tropical island, partying, and cleaning the environment by picking up plastic - something we're very keen on lately. There may also be mermaids.

The Sinking City

Into the mountains of madness, this psychological horror is inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft and features the usual suspects. Elder Signs plastered on walls to ward off flying polyps, tentacles sprouting from the sea, and of course old Cthulhu itself. It's not long until it's out, 27th June 2019 to be exact. The cultists will be pleased.

Skatebird

Imagine Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, only instead of being some random dude, you're an actual bird. Sure, it's more of a budgie than a bird of prey, but the levels are someone's house with items just laid out to make a miniature skate park. This may give fans of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater something to tweet about when it's released at some point "soon-ish" on Steam.

Sneaky Ninja

A 2D stealth game that's a mix of Mark of the Ninja, and Super Mario Bros. It's out summer 2019.

Songs of Conquest

A collaboration between Lava Potion and Coffee Stain Studios that's inspired by Heroes of Might and Magic. It's out in late 2020.

Speed Brawl

It's already out, but it's got a major update - a versus mode.

Spiritfarer

I feel sorry for Thunder Lotus for having to be the game to follow up Cyberpunk 2077, but their game is sweet looking and set on a boat where you sent others to the afterlife.

Spitlings

A coop arcade plaformer where you must spit at things. It has a rather cute art style, but it's far from easy looking.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

The classic PlayStation games remade in a similar way to how the Crash Bandicoot games were. It's finally coming to PC on 3rd September 2019.

Sniper Elite VR

Have you always wanted to be the sniper, but found that Silent Scope machines are just not around anymore? Do you have VR? Then Sniper Elite VR may indeed be the sniping game you need, even if it's so you can snipe your enemy's nuts off.

Solace State

A Sci-Fi drama about hackers in a world run by a tyranical organisation. Has an interesting art style to it and you use social hacking to get by.

Starcrossed

An arcade game that uses magical girls to shoot down waves of enemies while avoiding bullet hell.

Starstruck

A musical adventure that has you explore a diorama, playing music in a band or taking on the role of an almighty hand that can change the world for better or worse.

Star Renegades

A tactical game from the makers of Halcyon 6: Starbase Commander. Has rogue-lite elements.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

We got our first glimpse of gameplay this year for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and there's a bit of a cross between the Tomb Raider platforming stuff and Sekiro's combat. There's a fair bit of information out already, so you can find out more about the game in our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order roundup.

Starmancer

A Chucklefish published game that’s being described as “Dwarf Fortress in space”. I fear that the lack of dwarves will make Nate say otherwise.

State of Decay 2

New expansion for State of Decay 2 called "Heartland" which is available right now. It's being touted as the biggest expansion yet for the series.

Stoneshard

This is coming to early access this year and is a procedurally generated RPG set in a medieval world where you need to stay sane.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Coinciding with the release of Season 3 of Stranger Things, there's a video game adaptation of the Netflix hit TV series that has that Zombies Ate My Neighbours feel.

Stronghold Warlords

Ancient Asian city building game, complete with paddyfields and siege towers. Coming sometime in 2020.

Summer Catchers

An pixel game spanning multiple genres where you solve puzzles and drive around avoiding big beasts and ruining farmer's crops.

Superlimnal

Pick up objects, making objects seem bigger/smaller with perspective, in order to solve puzzles.

Super Buckyball Tournament

This closely resembles something like Rocket League, or if we're going way back to the good old days of Xbox Live - Halo 3's Grifball. This time you're people with incredible powers.

Super Crush KO

A girl must save her pet cat by punching a lot of robots in the face. Food that you eat gives you special moves, including a gun that shoots a laser beam.

Super Space Club

It seems to play like Asteroids, but spans an entire galaxy as your crew attempts to become the best defenders of the galaxy.

Supermarket Shriek

There's a trolley with a bloke and a goat, and they're going to wreck the late Dale Winton's Supermarket Sweep set.

The Surge 2

The futuristic Souls-like sequel that allows you to chop off limbs of your enemies to get new items.

Tamarin

Become an adorable red taramin monkey in this colourful 3D platformer.

Telling Lies

Spiritual successor to Her Story, you watch video footage about a woman who’s stolen some secrets. FMV game where you use words people say to find more footage. “Out very soon”

Terraria

The penultimate expansion for the game called Journey’s End. You can now play golf, as well as fight against new monsters.

Through the Darkest of Times

A strategy game set in the resistance HQ that are fighting against the Nazi's during their time of power. Brendan played this during our Rezzed Live stream and called it "This War of Mine meets Nazi Germany".

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

We've already covered a bit of Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince and as Matthew Castle says, it looks like a return to its roots. We've only seen around seven minutes worth of footage but it looks promising. Hopefully it's not too rushed like the previous one, even with its Autumn 2019 release date.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

The next instalment in the squad-shooting Ghost Recon series has ghosts fighting against ghosts, using mud to cover their tracks, and drones an ever present nightmare to keep in mind. It also has Jon Bernthal - Shane from The Walking Dead - as the bad guy, which seems rather fitting.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

With Season 2 of Year 4 hitting the test servers, we already know plenty about what's coming to Rainbow Six Siege. We're likely to see the new operators and map drop into the main game during Ubisoft's conference, so you can catch up on the latest tips and tricks in our Rainbow Six Siege guide.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Quarantine

In case you don't want to play competitively, there is now a three player cooperative game which has players fighting against some kind of horrors and disease.

Totem Teller

This one is described as a game about storytelling and discovery, but is mostly a game about rain and some very artsy visuals.

Treachery in Beatdown City

A mish-mash of genres that is a grittier River City Ransom.

Trials of Fire

Card-based tactical combat that's in early access now. Playing now unlocks the Alchemist class.

Trials of Mana

A remake of "Seiken Densetsu 3", a Super Nintendo game that up until yesterday had never been localised, this is the version coming to PC.

UnderMine

A rogue-like action-adventure where you go into mines. Tell me if you've heard of this concept before.

Undying

Escort your son through the zombie apocalypse as a mother infected with the virus. In early access starting 2020.

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy

I know absolutely nothing about the original Unexplored. Dominic however is your man when it comes to knowing about Unexplored.

Untitled Goose Game

It's now an Epic Store exclusive which is bound to annoy a number of you. Still a wonderfully pesky goose though.

Unto the End

2D combat game where you have duels in your quest to find your family. Looks incredibly bleak.

Valfaris

A very metal looking space marine shooter Metroidvania like game with a very beefy gun.

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2

A release window is rather incredible and we’ve got one: Q1 2020. It even showed off some gameplay footage about how you shouldn't break the Masquerade.

Vermintide 2

A new expansion that puts you in the role of the Skaven. Vermintide Versus mode. This finally turns it into Left 4 Dead.

Warborn

A tactical game involving giant mechs fighting with very big guns.

Warframe

A new expansion called "Empyrean" to be revealed in full at TennoCon on 6th July 2019 (Nekros Prime is obtainable if you watch it on Twitch for 30 minutes). It seems to be heading back into space rather than emphasising open world.

Wasteland 3

Before Fallout, there was Wasteland, and Wasteland 3 looks to bring winter to the apocalypse. Expect to face off against cannibal raiders, and explore the frozen landscape. No indication of when it'll be released yet.

Watch Dogs Legion

Welcome to Lahndahn mate! 'Ere you can be anyone, from a east-end wideboy, to Miss bloody Marple. It looks very silly and I love the silliness.

Wave Break

Wave Break looks to be what happens when you inject some 1980s electro-synth into your jet-ski racing game.It's bright, full of neon, and incredibly silly looking, while at the same time catering to that Tony Hawk Pro Skater crowd with ricks.

Way to the Woods

A pretty game about lighting the way with your antlers and escorting your young child deer to get to the woods from an abandoned suburban town.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood

Based on White Wolf's World of Darkness, though not made by the same people making Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, this is by the same people making Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory. We've not even seen the game yet, so I'd imagine this one is very far away.

What the Golf?

I still love the fact that this is about as unexpected as it gets when it comes to sports.

Wolfenstein Youngblood

The latest in the Wolfenstein series has BJ Blazkowicz's daughters taking on the Nazi regime together. You can find out a lot more about this in Ollie's Wolfenstein Youngblood roundup.

Wooden Nickel

An adventure game set in the wild west. Has some slightly stylised stick figures.

WRC 8 FIA World Really Championship

Finally we end with some World Rally Championship, complete with off-road tracks, dynamically changing weather, and a lad shouting directions into your receiver. It will be available in September 2019.

Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair

Not part of the conferences, but as mentioned over the weekend, Playtonic Games have gone from emulating Rare's Banjo-Kazooie, to emulating Donkey Kong Country.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

There will be a full gameplay reveal later today, and even though it’s nazi zombies once again, it still looks fun.

