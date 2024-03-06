Want to learn how to Power Stance in Elden Ring? Newcomers will soon discover that there's a startlingly complex combat system in Elden Ring, which builds upon the solid foundations of Dark Souls combat. And one of the aspects of combat that has been reimagined for FromSoft's largest and most successful RPG to date is the Power Stance, achieved through dual-wielding weapons.

In this quick guide, we'll walk you through how to Power Stance in Elden Ring, and the benefits and drawbacks of doing so in your playthrough.

How to Power Stance in Elden Ring

Power Stance is a stance in Elden Ring that you get when you dual-wield two weapons of the same type. So, to Power Stance, all you need to do is enter your Equipment menu and equip two weapons of the same type - one in your main hand slot, and the other in your off-hand slot.

By weapons of the same type, we mean - for example - two Straight Swords, or two Daggers, or two Clubs, and so on. They don't have to be exact duplicate weapons (although that is certainly one way you can Power Stance), but they do have to be the same class of weapon. Simply equipping two weapons which deal Strike damage, for example, won't do the trick.

The moment you equip two weapons of the same type, you are already Power Stancing. This means you have access to a new set of extra moves, which are only available when dual-wielding two of the same class of weapon. To access your unique Power Stance moveset, press L1 or Right Mouse Button , which is typically used to block while one-handing a melee weapon. In Power Stance mode, this will unleash a new, extra-powerful attack combo which utilises both of your equipped weapons.

Just be aware that the Power Stance moveset uses up a lot of stamina! So if you want to Power Stance frequently in Elden Ring, you should be prepared to put a lot of skill points into your Endurance stat, to increase both your stamina and your equip load (for carrying both weapons at once).

