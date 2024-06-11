Looking for the Elden Ring Twinblade weapon? As you can probably guess, the Twinblade falls under the Twinblade weapon category, which means it has two pointy ends instead of just one. You can use the Twinblade for quick slashing and spinning attacks.

In this guide, we'll show you how to find the Elden Ring Twinblade weapon in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get the Twinblade in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Twinblade weapon is hidden inside the Dragon-Burnt Ruins. Luckily, the ruins are situated in Limgrave, which means you can obtain the Twinblade fairly early on. The Dragon-Burnt Ruins are just east of the Stranded Graveyard and Cave of Knowledge, where you started the game.

Here's where to find the Twinblade in Elden Ring. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Looking at the Dragon-Burnt Ruins from the south, as shown in the picture below, the Twinblade location is in the large tower on the left. The walls aren't that high, but you do need your Spectral Steed Torrent to jump over them. If you don't have Torrent yet, make your way to the Gatefront Ruins Site of Grace and rest there; Melina will appear to give you the Spectral Steed Whistle, which you may use to summon Torrent whenever you like.

Use Torrent to jump over the walls of this ruined tower. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Inside the walls of the ruined tower, enter the cellar. Go downstairs, open the door, and collect the Twinblade from the chest in front of you. Don't worry, there aren't any enemies inside the cellar.

Go down this cellar to find the Twinblade. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

When searching for the Elden Ring Twinblade location, be careful not to open the trap chest instead! This chest is also hidden in an underground cellar in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins, but its entrance is out in the open, not surrounded by walls. The wrong cellar is also home to a bunch of rats, whereas the correct cellar is empty. If you accidentally open the trap chest, you'll be transported to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel within the Caelid Wilds - not a friendly place for early-game players. Check out our Elden Ring area order guide for an idea of when you might be ready to face the dangers of Caelid.

And that's how you get the Twinblade in Elden Ring. As a good weapon alone isn't enough to create the best builds, make sure you pair it up with the best armor and the best spells. We can also point you to the best Ashes of War to upgrade your weapons.